Boston College Football Adds 3 Star QB to 2026 Class
On Friday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles football program picked up its 25th commit in the class of 2026, quarterback Anthony Coellner out of Carmel, Ind.
Coellner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his decision.
“After a ton of thought and prayer, I am extremely blessed to announce that I am committing to [Boston College football],” Coellner wrote. “I’m HOME.”
Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller fielded additional offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Temple and West Virginia, among others, for a total of 13 Division-1 offers.
Coellner originally committed to Troy on June 28, but he ultimately decided to write the next chapter of his football career in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and play for BC head coach Bill O’Brien, after reopening his recruitment on Nov. 23.
Coellner’s commitment to the Eagles comes in the wake of four former ‘26 commits that BC lost in the past month, including four-star offensive tackle Brady Bekkenhuis (Arlington, Mass.) to Wisconsin just two days prior, on Wednesday.
BC now has two incoming quarterbacks, Coellner and Femi Babalola out of Brentwood, Tenn., in the 2026 class. On Nov. 17, former quarterback commit DJ Bordeaux (Parker, Colo.) reopened his recruitment just two days after the Eagles’ 36-34 loss to Georgia Tech at Alumni Stadium.
The Carmel High School product is a true dual-threat quarterback who can make defenses pay with his powerful arm or in the RPO (run-pass option) game thanks to his acceleration abilities on the ground. Coellner runs a 4.63 40-yard dash, according to his Hudl.
This fall, the senior Coellner completed over 71 percent of his passes for 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air, along with manufacturing 600 rushing yards and 11 scores with his feet.
On Nov. 1, Coellner became the all-time passing yards leader in Carmel High School history, surpassing the previous record of 4,328 in three years as the starter.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)
- QB Anthony Coellner, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Carmel, Indiana (Committed 11/28/2025)