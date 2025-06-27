Boston College Football Secures 2026 Three Star WR Nyqir Helton
The Boston College Eagles’ football program remained busy on the recruiting trail with another addition to the class of 2026 arriving Friday night.
Three-star wide receiver Nyqir “Boomer” Helton announced his decision to commit to BC during an Instagram live stream on Friday, choosing Bill O’Brien’s program over Atlantic Coast Conference foes Syracuse and Pittsburgh.
Helton hails from Atco, N.J. and plays at Winslow Township High School. He also received offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Indiana and Georgia Tech, according to 247Sports.
As a junior in 2024, Helton caught 47 passes for 857 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. While Helton just lists wide receiver in his X account bio, he also played on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback.
The six-foot, 175-pound speedster runs a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 10.68 100-meter sprint. Donning the No. 1 for his team, which also has the same nickname as his future program—the Eagles—Helton was named a captain for Winslow Township last year.
Helton is BC’s 26th recruit in the class of ‘26 and joins a wideout group in the class which consists of three additional three stars—DJ Biggins, Alex Voss and Kelvin Brown.
In 247’s latest rankings, the Eagles’ ‘26 class ranks 31st in the nation and ninth in the ACC with an average recruit grade of 86.63. Helton’s grade is 86.59.
BC’s 26 total recruits is the highest number of recruits in the class of ‘26 by volume among those top-nine ACC schools.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, New Jersey (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)