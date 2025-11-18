Eagles Quarterback Commit Reopens Recruitment
After arguably the best performance of the season from Boston College in a two point loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 15, the Eagles have hit a bit of a snag on the 2026 recruiting trail, losing now two commits from the class.
On Monday, November 17, Boston College quarterback commit DJ Bordeaux from Legend High School in Parker, Colorado officially announced his decommitment from the Eagles. He had been committed since April of this year.
Prior to committing to Boston College, Bordeaux held several major power four offers, including the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana and many more. While it is unclear yet whether or not he plans to make his decision before the early signing period opens in December, the talented signal caller is likely to have many suitors for his commitment.
Bordeaux is ranked as the No. 55 quarterback in the class and the No. 15 player in the state of Colorado, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. His decommitment comes just days after 3-Star tight end William Vaughn also announced the reopening of his recruitment.
While missing out on a prospect on the recruiting trail is certainly never ideal for a coaching staff, the Eagles do have a bit of insurance at the quarterback position in the form of 3-Star signal caller Femi Babalola from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 215 lbs., Babalola is an impressive quarterback prospect with a wide range of skills that could bring a dynamic aspect to the Eagles' offense as soon as he steps on campus.
He is incredibly athletic with excellent speed, but also has the arm strength and accuracy to push the ball downfield. With the decommitment of Bordeaux, keeping Babalola's commitment is likely priority No. 1 for O'Brien and the staff.
The Eagles hold 25 commitments in the 2026 class, and the early signing period is set to open on December 3. While there is certainly still time to acquire more talent, the staff may want to consider focusing on keeping the current group intact.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)