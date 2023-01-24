Cal Football: Reviewing Who Transferred In, Who Transferred Out

Now that college football's early transfer-portal window has closed, it’s worth reviewing which players have left the Cal program and which are coming in.

This transfer-portal window opened on Dec. 5 and closed on January 15, and it will open again in May for two weeks (May 1-15). This means no more players can enter the transfer portal until May 1, although all players currently in the transfer portal can commit to a new school at any time. Also, grad transfers can enter the transfer portal at any time and commit to a new school at any time.

Cal might still add or lose some transfers. So far it seems Cal's most important additions have been quarterback Sam Jackson V, wide receiver Brian Hightower and defensive back Nohl Williams, while the most significant losses were wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant, quarterback Jack Plummer and linebacker Femi Oladejo.

It’s noteworthy that in the On3.com list of the six biggest winners of the early transfer period, three are from the Pac-12 – No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 USC and No. 5 Oregon.

Players Cal Added Through the Transfer Portal

Quarterback Sam Jackson V – from TCU – Highly touted high school recruit who was the Horned Frogs No. 3 quarterback as a freshman in 2022. Unless Cal brings in another transfer quarterback, Jackson is likely to the Bears’ starter in 2023.

Wide receiver Brian Hightower – from Illinois – 48 receptions in three years at Illinois, including 37 catches and two touchdowns in 2022, and 12 catches in his two years at Miami.

Defensive back Nohl Williams – from UNLV – A three-year starter at UNLV and started 11 games in 2022, including the game against Cal when he had six tackles.

Defensive back Kaylin Moore – from Colorado -- Started all 12 games in 2022 as a sophomore with 38 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

Running back Byron Cardwell – from Oregon – Injuries limited him to two games as a sophomore in 2022, but played in 14 games and rushed for 417 yards as a freshman in 2021.

Inside linebacker Sergio Allen – from Clemson -- Played in 16 games for Clemson, but played just two games in 2022 before entering the transfer portal in September. He suffered a leg injury in 2021.

Running back Justin Williams-Thomas – from Tennessee -- Played in three games off the bench as a freshman at Tennessee in 2022 and rushed 11 times for 37 yards.

Defensive end David Reese – from Florida – Played five seasons at Florida, and played in 13 games in 2022 when he had two tackles.

Punter Lachlan Wilson – from Tulsa – Tulsa’s punter the past three seasons, and averaged 43.8 yards per boot in 2022 when 24 of his punts was downed inside the 20-yard line.

Tight end J.T. Byrne – from Oregon State -- Played in nine games off the bench with no receptions as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

Tight end Asher Alberding – from North Texas – Two career catches in 35 games, including seven starts, at North Texas. Primarily a blocking tight end. Two years of eligibility left.

Junior college transfer addition:

Defensive back Matthew Littlejohn – from Citrus College.

.

Players Cal Lost Through the Transfer Portal

Wide receiver J.Michael Studivant – Committed to UCLA – Led the Bears in receptions in 2022 with 65 as a redshirt freshman.

Quarterback Jack Plummer – Committed to Louisville – Started all 12 games for Cal in 2022 as a grad transfer

Linebacker Femi Oladejo – Committed to UCLA – Cal’s second-leading tackler in 2022 as a sophomore.

Tight end Jermaine Terry II – Committed to Oregon State – Started all 12 games for Cal in 2022 as a sophomore.

Offensive lineman Ben Coleman – Committed to Arizona State – Probably Cal’s best and most versatile lineman in 2022.

Offensive lineman Spencer Lovell – Committed to Kansas – Started the first three games of 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Tight end Keleki Latu – Committed to Nevada – 18 receptions, 207 receving yards, 1 TD in 2022 as a sophomore.

Place-kicker Dario Longhetto – Committed to Arizona State – Made 11-of-17 field-goal attempts in 2022 with a long of 54 yards.

Quarterback Kai Millner – Committed to Northern Arizona – Cal’s backup quarterback in 2022 as a redshirt freshman.

Running back Ashton Hayes – Committed to Nevada – Cal's top kick returner as a freshman in 2022.

Running back DeCarlos Brooks – Committed to Arizona State – Cal’s second-leading rusher in 2022.

Outside linebacker Henry Ikahihifo – Committed to San Jose State – Played in 10 games with 5 tackles and 1 sack in 2022 for Cal.

Linebacker Orin Patu – Committed to Arizona – Played in 10 games in 2022 with 7 tackles and 1 sack.

Running back Damien Moore – Uncommitted (unconfirmed reports that he will likely end up at Fresno State) – Began 2022 as Cal’s starting running back, but played little in the second half of the season.

Linebacker Ryan Puskas – Uncommitted – Played in six games in 2022 with 5 tackles and 1 sack.

Linebacker Trey Paster – Uncommitted – Started 5 games in 2021, but played sparingly in 2022, making 1 tackle.

Long-snapper Slater Zellers – Committed to Arizona State -- Cal's long-snapper for four seasons.

Quarterback Zach Johnson – Uncommitted – Did not play in 2022 as the Bears’ No. 3 quarterback as a third-year sophomore.

Running back Chris Street – Uncommitted – Did not play in 2022 because of injury.

Outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake – Committed to Hawaii – Did not record any statistics as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

Tight end Nick Alftin – Uncommitted – Made one start for Cal at outside linebacker as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before being switched to tight end.

Fullback Champion Johnson – Committed to Colorado – Did not record any stats as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He came to Cal as a walk-on.

Linebacker Kyle Smith – Uncommitted – Played mostly on special teams and did not record any statistics in 2022 as a fourth-year junior.

.

Cover photo of Sam Jackson V is by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport