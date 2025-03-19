Wes Miller Reveals Plans For Major Staff Addition, Outlook Entering College Basketball Crown Tournament
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller held his final 700 WLW radio show of the season on Thursday at the original Montgomery Inn and updated the team's outlook when it comes to the College Basketball Crown Tournament in a few weeks, plus, what upgrades Cincinnati is making to its staff.
The talent acquisition team is going to grow this offseason, with Miller confirming the team plans to hire a general manager.
Cincinnati finished with the same record this season as they did in Miller's first year back in the AAC (18-15). Getting a full-time talent evaluation staff to aide the on-court staff could be a hige boost.
"There's a lot of examples of how to do it in professional sports," Miller said on the show. "And so you look out into professional sports and you see the models of front office type positions or people that focus on certain areas. That's certainly something we've been talking through for over a year and I think you'll see some additions there for sure."
Miller noted in the show that the team needs to get more physical this offseason and add talent through that lens. As for the rest of this season, he is excited to continue getting work in with his players.
A roster that is seemingly all playing in the CBC on April 1, a week after the transfer portal opens.
"There's no way around it," Miller said about the disappointment of this season. "There's a disappointment of not playing in the NCAA Tournament. There's no way around that, but that doesn't take away the joy of competing. Competing is competing. Playing is playing. I mean, what else would you rather be doing if you can't play in the NCAA Tournament? What else would you rather be doing than going and playing in a basketball game and putting the jersey on again? That's a privilege. That's why we do it, is for those opportunities. So even if it's not exactly where you would choose to do it or what the goal is. You should be grateful for the opportunity to compete. That's how I feel and that's how I expect our team to feel too."
Cincinnati takes on Depaul on April 1 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 with a reported six-figure NIL payout for players to split if they win the whole thing across that week..
