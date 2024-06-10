247Sports Lists Cincinnati LB Simeon Coleman as Impact True Freshman
CINCINNATI — 247Sports released their impact freshman list for the 2024 college football season and Cincinnati linebacker Simeon Coleman made the cut.
He made plenty of flash plays during spring ball and could work his way into the defensive rotation with more stretches like that.
"Coleman had a strong spring for the Bearcats," Chris Hummer wrote. "He spent a lot of time working with the 1s and 2s and impressed the staff with his consistency and nose for the football. Coleman isn't the biggest linebacker at 6-foot, 230 pounds but he's physical and seems to always be around the ball."
Cincinnati has a full scholarship allotment dished out this season and will have some new faces joining Jack Dingle as the only returning starting linebacker.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson
2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati
Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards
Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football
Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Five-Star Tight End For Visit
Report: Cincinnati-Dayton 2024 Game Date Revealed
David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Watch: EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Demo
Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'
Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season
The Athletic Ranks Cincinnati Among Top 25 Teams Ahead of 2024-25 Season
Look: Bearcats Land Five Seed in Latest ESPN Bracketology
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Three-Star Visitor Robert Smith
Cincinnati Bearcats Officially Announce Dillon Mitchell Addition
Report: Cincinnati Guard CJ Fredrick Returning For 2024-25 Season
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Have New Jordan Brand Lockers
Travis Kelce Acting in FX Horror Show: 'I Feel Like an Amateur'
Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date
2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats