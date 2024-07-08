All Bearcats

CBS Sports Ranks Scott Satterfield Among Bottom Half of Big 12 Coaches

Cincinnati has a lot to prove this fall.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield walks the field during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield walks the field during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports dropped their Big 12 football head coach rankings recently and Scott Satterfield was in the bottom three names at No. 14.

He only slotted above Deion Sanders (Colorado) and Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State).

"Satterfield's stock has steadily dropped since he posted an 8-5 record in 2019 during his first season at Louisville," David Cobb wrote. "Since then, the once-successful Appalachian State coach is 20-28, which includes a 3-9 record in Year 1 at Cincinnati. A favorable 2024 slate -- no Utah, Oklahoma State, Arizona, or Kansas -- offers a chance at redemption."

Satterfield was ranked 13th in the same exercise last year. This just comes with the territory when you post the worst UC football regular season record this century.

