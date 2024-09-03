Dontay Corleone Cleared For Full Practice Ahead of Pittsburgh Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have Dontay Corleone back this week and beyond. The school put out a release confirming the big news after he worked a return from blood clots this summer.
The All-American defensive tackle adds much-needed force on the inside of Cincinnati's defense in a return to full practice this week. His playing status for Saturday is not confirmed as of this writing.
“I’m excited to be back on the field with my brothers,” Corleone said in the release. “I will continue to lead on and off the field. My family and I are very thankful for (head trainer) Aaron Himmler, Dr. Divine, and the entire UC sports medicine staff. I also want to thank all of our fans for their love and support throughout this process. For the last few months, I have worked extremely hard to make a return. With the help of our strength and conditioning staff, especially (assistant director of sports performance) Brandon Garcia, who worked with me daily, I feel fully prepared to play this season.”
He will lead the nose tackle rotation when he fully returns to game action.
It's wonderful news for one of Cincinnati's captains and top athletes at the school.
“We leaned on several specialists and physicians who have prepared other collegiate and professional athletes to play football safely after suffering similar conditions,” Himmler said in the release. “Dontay’s health has been and will continue to be our No. 1 priority. I am proud of the amount of effort and coordination that our entire Performance Health and Wellness Team has put forth to create a comprehensive approach to prepare Dontay in every way. We have closely monitored Dontay every step of the way over the last several months and will continue to do so. He has participated in nearly every practice or workout since July and has made a remarkable recovery. I have admired his poise and determination throughout this process.”
