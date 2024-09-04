Look: Cincinnati Climbs to No. 87 in The Athletic's National FBS Ranking
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats climbed up a bit in The Athletic's 1-134 FBS ranking entering Week 2. Cincinnati was at No. 94 on Chris Vannini's first list and is at No. 87 now following the win over Towson.
Cincinnati could easily get into the top 75 with a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Only Stanford (No. 88) and Houston (No. 97) rank below Cincinnati among power conference schools, and those teams lost to start the season
The Pittsburgh matchup is a big opportunity to prove UC's might on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN2.
