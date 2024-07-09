All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield Provides Positive Update on Dontay Corleone's Blood Clot Recovery

Cincinnati's best player is on the mend.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) competes against Baylor Bears offensive lineman Campbell Barrington (53) in the first quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield addressed Dontay Corleone's health during Big 12 Media Days and confirmed great news that he is back working with the team as they take cautionary steps in a return to full play.

Satterfield discussed the situation on BYU TV as Corleone recovers from blood clots in his lungs discovered last month.

"Our medical team has done an outstanding job identifying and attacking what he's got going on," Satterfield said. "Well, he just started working back out last week. So he's back with the team this week. Obviously, they worked out yesterday. He's doing great and I think we'll just lean on that medical advice. And as we push forward, the goal is for him to be out there playing with his team and playing at a high level and I think that we'll be able to make that happen. Just want to give a lot of credit to our doctors and medical team for that."

Satterfield further confirmed it was an isolated issue to the blood clots and no other problems surfaced.

"There's nothing else wrong," Satterfield concluded. "His heart's good. Everything else in his body is good. No other clots anywhere. So they've got it isolated and I think once they know that you actually know the problem, you know what's happening now they're able to attack that and be able to get through that. So he's in great spirits working hard and we're excited to get to have him back with the team now working out."

Satterfield later noted during his open media session that he hopes the big fella will be available thorughout fall camp. Corleone is Cincinnati's best player after an All-Big 12 debut and is a crucial part of UC's goal of turning the program around from the worst record this century in 2023.

