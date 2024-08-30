All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Locks in Upcoming Visits With Four-Star Talents Chris Washington Jr., Jalen Reece

Cincinnati is hard at work on the Class of 2025 and beyond.

Russ Heltman

Feb 3, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team locked in a couple of high-level official visits for the fall. We start with four-star 2026 forward Chris Washington Jr. out of Village Charter School (Florida) visiting Cincinnati unofficially this weekend.

HS Top Recruits reported the news.

According to 247Sports, Washington is the 30th-ranked player nationally and the 12th-best small forward. He has not been offered by Cincinnati officially but the 6-7 talent holds 11 offers from schools like Alabama and Auburn.

Cincinnati is also welcoming in four-star 2025 guard Jalen Reece out of Oak Ridge (Florida) for an official visit next weekend.

Sam Lance Reported the news after Reece put Cincinnati in his top-seven schools earlier this summer.

Cincinnati is in the mix with  Dayton, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Providence, and USF. According to 247Sports, Reece is ranked 67th nationally and 11th among point guards.

The 6-foot guard displays consistent scoring ability as an active decision-maker at all three levels of the floor. He can turn defense into offense quickly, a Cincinnati hallmark.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman

