Trio of Prospects List Gators Among Finalists, 4-Star LB Sets Commitment Date

One of the Florida Gators' top defensive targets will come off the board this week as Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin revealed he will announce his decision on Saturday, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday.

McGaskin, ESPN's No. 6 linebacker and No. 220 overall recruit in the class of 2027, will choose between Florida, Florida State and LSU.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Ellis McGaskin will announce his commitment Saturday, June 6th, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 205 LB from Mobile, AL will choose between LSU, Florida, and Florida Statehttps://t.co/AXbbuy1Fct pic.twitter.com/IJ2waB9r08 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

As the Gators continue to push for a top-two class, McGaskin (6-0, 205 pounds) appears to be in a position to help Florida. Coming off last week's official visit, McGaskin received predictions from 247 Sports and On3/Rivals to ultimately choose the Gators, including one from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday morning.

McGaskin named Florida his leader after last week's visit. Should he ultimately commit, he would be Florida's second linebacker commit of the class after four-star Ja'Bios Smith, who committed in the middle of last week's OV.

Meanwhile, Florida was also recently named as a finalist for a pair of blue-chip recruits without commitment dates in Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin and Springfield (Va.) The St. James four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan, who both were on campus for an OV last week.

Martin, Rivals' No. 10 running back and No. 156 overall recruit in the class, will choose between Florida, LSU and Ole Miss, and said he will reveal his commitment date soon. He was long considered an Alabama lean before revealing his top three, of which Florida appears to be the strongest contender. He is set to visit Ole Miss on June 12 and LSU on June 16.

Sullivan, the No. 21 safety and No. 236 overall recruit in the Rivals Industry, will choose between Florida, Maryland, Ohio State and Tennessee. Rivals currently lists Ohio State as his leader, with the Buckeyes hosting him more than any other school in the country. He will visit Ohio State on June 12 after a trip to Tennessee this weekend and ahead of a trip to Maryland on June 19.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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