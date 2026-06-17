Gators LB Target Tre Geathers Sets Commitment Date
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GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already holding two commitments at linebacker in its 2027 class, the Florida Gators have a chance to round out that position group this week with Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School three-star Tre Geathers set to announce his commitment.
Geathers, the Rivals' No. 45 linebacker and the No. 561 overall recruit in the Rivals Industry, will choose between Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday during a livestream on the Rivals YouTube Channel at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.
As it stands, Florida appears to be in the driver's seat for Geathers after receiving multiple predictions last week to land him. He currently holds predictions from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden and On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman, Corey Bender, Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong to choose Florida, all of which came after a strong official visit with the Gators the weekend of May 28.
“They’re really building something there and really ready to turn the whole program around,” Geathers told Bender of Florida.
Geathers, a Georgia legacy as the son of former Bulldogs defensive end Robert Geathers, is coming off a junior campaign in which he recorded 72 tackles, including five for loss, with two interceptions and eight pass deflections. He recorded 87 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections as a sophomore in 2024.
Should Geathers commit, he likely rounds out Florida's class at linebacker, which currently includes a pair of four stars in Ja'Bios Smith and Ellis McGaskin, both of whom joined the class this summer.
Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class as the season approaches.
- 5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller
- 4-Star QB Davin Davidson
- 4-Star RB Andrew Beard
- 4-Star WR Tramond Collins
- 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings
- 4-Star WR Elias Pearl
- 4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger
- 4-Star TE Tommy Douglas
- 4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson
- 4-Star OL Peyton Miller
- 4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler
- 4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes
- 4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin
- 4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith
- 4-Star CB Amare Nugent
- 4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain
- 4-Star S Kailib Dillard
- 3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick
- 3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui
- 3-Star DL Cain Van Norden
- 3-Star ATH/DB Kamarion Johnson
- LS Jaydee Lane
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25