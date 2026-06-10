Florida Gators Get One More Bite at the Apple with No. 1 Overall Prospect, Jalen Brewster

The Florida Gators made headlines on Wednesday, as they plan to host the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class, Cedar Hill (Texas) five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, for an official visit this weekend, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported.

Brewster is a consensus five-star recruit across all three major recruiting industry services, and is the No. 1 overall recruit according to Rivals and ESPN.

He is currently committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and has been since last October.

🚨NEWS🚨 Texas Tech Five-Star Plus+ DL commit Jalen Brewster will take an official visit to Florida this weekend, @SWiltfong_ reports🐊



Read: https://t.co/3HE2LMOb56 pic.twitter.com/DxAE6XsLKk — Rivals (@Rivals) June 10, 2026

However, that has not stopped other programs from chasing the Texas native. He has also taken visits to Indiana and LSU in recent months.

Florida is another program that has slowly chipped away at the top-ranked prospect, hosting Brewster multiple times in the spring. In addition to watching a practice, he also took a trip to Gainesville to watch the Orange and Blue game.

There is one hiccup in trying to flip Brewster, which is that the Red Raiders get the final official visit. The Gators will have to take a big swing this weekend if they are to change his mind.

Although Brewster might headline the weekend visitors list for the Gators, he is not the only high-profile recruit in town for an official visit. The Gators are also receiving visits from multiple blue-chip prospects.

Sitting near the top of the visitors list with Brewster is New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal. Despite being committed to the Longhorns, Royal has flirted with LSU and Florida. Both have received visits throughout the spring, with Florida's official visit up next for Royal.

Another top prospect expected to make the trip to Gainesville this weekend is East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd, who is fresh off a visit to Missouri. The Tigers have reportedly generated a ton of momentum after the visit, but the Gators have their chance to regain the buzz for the highly touted defensive back.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!