AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

SI Exclusive: John Butler on Committing to FSU Basketball

David Visser

Last week, our Director of Basketball Recruiting, Jason Jordan, was all over blue-chip prospect Matthew Cleveland's commitment to Florida State hoops, snagging an exclusive interview with the standout Atlanta prospect after he decided upon Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles. And now Jordan has another scoop, as he was able to secure an interview with a new classmate of Cleveland's John Butler, a fellow four-star talent who announced his commitment to the 'Noles earlier this afternoon. 

Butler discusses his impressive game, which I analyzed in our scouting report on him, and how he decided upon FSU largely because of how Hamilton and his staff have worked with and developed big men over the years, especially with regard to versatility-- which is a cornerstone of Butler's game. That's even more remarkable on his 7'1 frame. 

Also touched upon is Butler's recruitment, and how the Seminoles went about gaining his pledge during a pandemic which prevented them from getting him back on campus. As has become requisite for all programs in the time of coronavirus, Florida State had to get a little creative with its courting of Butler. The Greenville, South Carolina center talks about Hamilton's reaction when learning of his commitment to the 'Noles, as well as the head-turning 2021 class he's now a part of destined for Tallahassee. 

Be sure to check out Butler's film in the link above-- this is an addition to the roster worth being very excited about; it'll be interesting to see how big-man guru Stan Jones can work with such a promising talent. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
GOBlueColorado
GOBlueColorado

He is going to be a player. Good article

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top-12 Center Has Chosen the 'Noles

A top-tier talent is headed to Tallahassee.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Blue-Chip FSU WR Target a Top-10 SI Slot Prospect

Could the 'Noles poach one from the champs?

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Departure & NBA Draft Combine Invitees

The running back room got smaller, a receiver target receives prase, NBA draft combine invitations sent, and other FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

All Seminoles Podcast: Dismissals, Decommits and DiCaprio.

Episode 2 is up now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Mike Settle

'Nole Baseball Lands Class of 2022 Commit

Florida State receives an official commitment from another RHP.

Chloe Cutchen

RB No Longer Part of FSU Football Program: Reaction

The former five-star prospect is no longer with ‘Noles

Mike Settle

Recent FSU Offer Recipient Commits to Florida State Rival

The 'Noles miss on a prospect from just up the road.

David Visser

Five 'Noles Named Preseason All-ACC Selections

More honors bestowed upon FSU as Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Teams announced.

Dustin Franklin

New Quarantines Raise Questions About 2020 Football Season

As the proposed season nears, the picture isn't getting any clearer.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Pro 'Nole Officially Signs, Preseason Picks, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen