SI Exclusive: John Butler on Committing to FSU Basketball

Last week, our Director of Basketball Recruiting, Jason Jordan, was all over blue-chip prospect Matthew Cleveland's commitment to Florida State hoops, snagging an exclusive interview with the standout Atlanta prospect after he decided upon Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles. And now Jordan has another scoop, as he was able to secure an interview with a new classmate of Cleveland's John Butler, a fellow four-star talent who announced his commitment to the 'Noles earlier this afternoon.

Butler discusses his impressive game, which I analyzed in our scouting report on him, and how he decided upon FSU largely because of how Hamilton and his staff have worked with and developed big men over the years, especially with regard to versatility-- which is a cornerstone of Butler's game. That's even more remarkable on his 7'1 frame.

Also touched upon is Butler's recruitment, and how the Seminoles went about gaining his pledge during a pandemic which prevented them from getting him back on campus. As has become requisite for all programs in the time of coronavirus, Florida State had to get a little creative with its courting of Butler. The Greenville, South Carolina center talks about Hamilton's reaction when learning of his commitment to the 'Noles, as well as the head-turning 2021 class he's now a part of destined for Tallahassee.

Be sure to check out Butler's film in the link above-- this is an addition to the roster worth being very excited about; it'll be interesting to see how big-man guru Stan Jones can work with such a promising talent.