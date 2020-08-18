'Noles Bounce Back at Practice After Disappointing Monday

Following Saturday's initial fall scrimmage, FSU returned to the practice fields yesterday-- physically, if not in spirit. Head coach Mike Norvell was not pleased with the Seminoles' effort, but today he said Florida State rebounded nicely and had a "much better mindset" and "a good day." Overall, Norvell stated that he's "really pleased with team development."

Norvell expressed excitement about the competition at both the linebacker and quarterback spots. Emmett Rice and Leonard Warner III drew specific praise, and the same pair was later lauded by freshman LB DJ Lundy. Regarding the QBs, Norvell focused on James Blackman, who he described as "playing more under control" as turnovers are concerned. He said Blackman is learning that "sometimes a throwaway is the best play." Of course, this comes shortly after the 'Noles lost frosh signal-caller Chubba Purty for several weeks.

Receivers were discussed as well, as Norvell complimented Tamorrion Terry, Jordan Young, Keyshawn Helton, and Warren Thomas, who recently apologized for his remarks questioning FSU's leadership.

Sticking with the topic of leadership, Norvell also spoke glowingly of Blackman's "want to help the younger guys." He also told a revealing story of junior cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. breaking up a pass while covering freshman WR Darion Williamson, and how the former then took the opportunity to teach the latter about how the rookie's route-running enabled him to make the defensive play.

That's team-first behavior that helps not just the individual, but the entire squad, and it's one of the reasons that Norvell was able to reflect positively when he offered his assessment of the practice: "today, I think we got better."