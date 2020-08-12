FSU QB James Blackman on Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Just when you thought watch-list season was over-- not so fast, because here comes the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award's initial list, and the first 2020 watch-list inclusion for Florida State quarterback James Blackman. Per a release from the Award:

This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.