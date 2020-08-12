FSU QB James Blackman on Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
David Visser
Just when you thought watch-list season was over-- not so fast, because here comes the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award's initial list, and the first 2020 watch-list inclusion for Florida State quarterback James Blackman. Per a release from the Award:
This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.
- Jack Abraham, Southern Miss
- Jake Bentley, Utah
- James Blackman, Florida State
- Ian Book, Notre Dame
- Alan Bowman, Texas Tech
- Myles Brennan, LSU
- Charlie Brewer, Baylor
- Chase Brice, Duke
- Anthony Brown, Oregon
- Sean Clifford, Penn State
- Jack Coan, Wisconsin
- K.J. Costello, Mississippi State
- Dustin Crum, Kent State
- Micale Cunningham, Louisville
- Sam Ehlinger, Texas
- Justin Fields, Ohio State
- Feleipe Franks, Arkansas
- Chase Garbers, California
- Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee
- Donald Hammond III, Air Force
- Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
- Hendon Hooker, Virginia Tech
- Josh Jackson, Maryland
- Mac Jones, Alabama
- D'Eriq King, Miami
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- Levi Lewis, Louisiana
- Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
- Dylan McCaffery, Michigan
- David Mills, Stanford
- Kellen Mond, Texas A & M
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
- Jamie Newman, Georgia
- Patrick O'Brien, Colorado State
- Asher O'Hara, Middle Tennessee
- Brandon Peters, Illinois
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- Drew Plitt, Ball State
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State
- Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern
- Shawn Robinson, Missouri
- Nick Starkel, San Jose State
- Zac Thomas, Appalachian State
- Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
- Kyle Trask, Florida
- Zach Wilson, BYU
- Terry Wilson, Kentucky