Four Star OL Brandon Anderson Lists Georgia Tech Among His Top Seven Schools

Can Georiga Tech land another offensvie lineman in their 2025 class?

Georgia Tech has already built a top 25 class for the class of 2025 and could still rise further in the rankings before December Signing Day. It is never too early to get a jumpstart on the next class that follows which is the class of 2026. The Yellow Jackets have already started looking ahead and are a finalist for Brandon Anderson, a four-star offensive lineman from North Cobb. 

His final seven include LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, NC State, UCF, and Georgia Tech. 

Recruiting for Anderson started to pick up for Anderson in June as the contact period for rising juniors opened up. He received in-state offers from Georgia State and Georgia days apart. Anderson received an offer from the Yellow Jackets back in April and took an unofficial visit to the Flats in June. 

What he brings to the field is tenacity and toughness. Anderson stands at 6’4 and 320 pounds and is a finisher of blocks. He is a staple on the offensive line and primarily plays right tackle for North Cobb at the prep level. Anderson has good feet and hands and uses them to maul defenders on the offensive line. The Warriors use him in the screen game as well to get out in space and create lanes for their playmakers in the open field. A thing of note for Anderson is he still has time to grow and develop and even get better than what he is already.

Last season he played in the highest classification in the GHSA (Georgia High School Association) and helped lead his team to the first round of the playoffs and a 7-4 record. Anderson also plays with teammate Kamron Cullins, who Georgia Tech flipped from SMU back in June. 

The Yellow Jackets already have four offensive line recruits for the class of 2025 and offensive line coach Geep Wade and head coach Brent Key have done a good job scouting and developing offensive linemen. Although it is just a finalist list, Georgia Tech continues to be a major contender for prospects in-state.

