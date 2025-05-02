New York Jets Sign South Alabama Wide Receiver Jamaal Pritchett As UDFA
Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Jets signed South Alabama wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett as an undrafted free agent. He spent three seasons with the Jaguars and prior to that, one year at Tuskegee.
Last season was Pritchett's breakout campaign, hauling in 91 receptions for 1,127 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the Sun Belt conference in receptions and receiving yards. He finished his career at South Alabama with 150 receptions for 2,034 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Following the 2024 season, Pritchett was named First Team All-Sun Belt. In 2023, Pritchett received All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention. He also received an invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
Prior to his stint with South Alabama, Pritchett was at Tuskegee where he had 27 receptions for 488 yards and three touchdowns. He then transferred to South Alabama.
Last season, the New York Jets posted a 5-12 record and will now have Justin Fields take over at quarterback. The Jets drafted one of the top Group of Five wide receivers last year in Malachi Corely out of Western Kentucky and now add another top receiver in Jamaal Pritchett as a free agent. This is off the heels of releasing former Pro Bowler Davante Adams.