Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 S Jah'von Grigsby

The University of Louisville football program might have already hauled in an impressive crop of defensive talent during the current recruiting cycle, but they might not be done just yet.

Three-star Class of 2021 safety Jah'von Grigsby annouced his top ten schools on Monday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Auburn, Michigan State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State are also in the running.

One of the top defensive backs in the state of Louisiana, Grigsby is the No. 19 player in the state, the No. 49 safety in the Class of 2021 and the No. 689 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Scotlandville Magnet (LA) product is an incredibly athletic & physical safety, regularly delivering tackles and hits where the ballcarrier stops dead in his tracks. This past season, he collected 66 tackles and 2 interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. He is a two-sport athlete, also participating in track & field (200m & long jump).

Jah'von Grisgby's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cards currently have twenty verbal commitments in the Class of 2021. Thirteen come on the defensive side of the ball, and six are in the secondary:

