NCAA Investigation Into LSU Basketball Makes 'Significant' Development

The NCAA investigation into LSU basketball has spanned nearly three years but has taken a significant step towards finally coming to an end. According to a report from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Wade was interviewed over a two day span by representatives of the Complex Case Unit, a team that's part of the independant firm hired to investigate the LSU basketball program.

According to Forde's report, the interview of Wade was a significant step in finalizing and eventually issuing a notice of allegations (NOA) to the school. If the investigation finds that Level I or Level II sanctions against the program are warranted, LSU can fire Wade with cause as part of an amended portion of his contract made back in the spring of 2019.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) was hired last year to launch an investigation into Wade and alleged recruiting violations made by the program. Because the investigation is encompassing not just the men's basketball team but football as well, a firm timetable of when an NOA could be issued is still unknown.

During his opening press conference ahead of the Tigers first game against ULM, Wade was asked how he's handled the outside distractions that have loomed over the program with his players.

"We just narrow our focus, we can't worry about all of that stuff," Wade said. "I always tell our guys the bigger the game, the narrower the focus so we just lock in on what we have to do. I don't care what people think, that doesn't bother me very much, doesn't bother my guys. We're pretty insulated over here from everything that goes on so we just lock in."

Over the last handful of years, Wade has been able to secure commitments from high profile players like Trendon Watford, Cam Thomas and Efton Reid despite the investigation looming over the program's head. Wade said the most important thing he's concerned with is winning and that's what the program has been able to do the last three years.

"At the end of the day it's about winning and we've won. We're the winningest program the last three years, the only team in the league to be in the top four the last three years so we've got to win," Wade said. "Everything else will take care of itself if you win and that's what we try to focus on. Not worry about the distratctions and truth be told the distractions are stuff I have to deal with, nobody else. I'm built for that, that's what we do."