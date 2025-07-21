Miami Closing in on Blue Chip Edge Rusher Jaquez Wilkes

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Jaquez Wilkes will announce his Commitment July 21, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 240 EDGE from Wadley, AL will choose between Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, & Texas A&M



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/BT9TK9S5Jt pic.twitter.com/iheuBOq3I6