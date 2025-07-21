Miami Closing in on Blue Chip Edge Rusher Jaquez Wilkes
Mario Cristobal and The Miami Hurricanes are hot off the recruiting trail as they look towards Alabama for their next possible recruit.
Per Rivals Hayes Fawcett, four-star edge rusher Jaquez Wilkes lists the Hurricanes in his top five schools, alongside Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M.
As of now, the Wadley, AL native is favored to land with the Tigers as he prepares for his commitment announcement later on today.
While only playing in the lowest level of high school football in Alabama (1A), he has the talent that can be transcended on Saturdays. He played everywhere on the field for his team and was a key contributor to pushing his school to state championships. Now he will look to add his name to a new legacy as he prepares for his life-changing decision.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)