Recruiting Rundown: Early Signing Period Kicks off For Hurricanes
The early signing period for non-football sports kicked off this week, and the Hurricanes were active on many fronts but none more so than women's basketball.
First year head coach Tricia Cullop has worked to put together a strong class in her first season, and this week was a major step in that direction.
Miami women's hoops signed five excellent talents from the 2025 class this week.
Meredith Tippner, a 5-foot-9 guard from Noblesville, Indiana was the first to sign. She is ranked as the No. 92 player in ESPN's top-100 rankings.
Camille Williams, a 5-foot-11 guard from Fort Worth, Texas was next. She is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 32 player in ESPN's top-100.
Soma Okolo, a 6-foot-1 forward from Leander, Texas made things official this week as well. Okolo is a 4-Star prospect and had been committed to Miami since August.
Danielle Osho signed next, becoming the fourth member of the class to do so. She is a 4-Star guard form Dacula, Georgia that stands at 6-foot-1. Speaking on Osho, head coach Tricia Cullop said, "Danielle is a strong, skilled big guard who can stretch the floor with her shooting ability (...) She can rebound, pass, and handle the ball. I love her skill level, work ethic, and understanding of the game."
Natalie Wetzel was the last member of the class to sign for now. She is the No. 79 player in the nation according to ESPN's top-100 rankings, and is rated as a 4-Star prospect.
Miami baseball was also active this week, signing 2025 first baseman/outfielder Donavan Jeffrey. He is the earliest commitment of the 2025 class, having been committed to the Canes since October of 2022.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the eighth ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to Perfect Game, with commitments from 18 prospects.
Hurricanes men's hoops signed two of its 2025 prospects this week: guard Matthew Able and center Ben Ahmed.
Able is the eighth ranked player in the state as well as the eighth ranked shooting guard in the nation. He held offers from over 12 division one programs and committed to the Hurricanes in August, choosing Miami over schools like Virginia Tech, Baylor, Michigan and more.
Ahmed, standing at 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. is a big bodied center with the ability to dominate inside and wreak havoc on the offensive and defensive glass. Hailing from Putnam, Connecticut, he is the second ranked player in the state and 11th ranked center in the nation.
Hurricanes football picked up a win on the recruiting trail despite dropping its first game of the season last week. Miami flipped 2025 edge rusher Hayden Lowe from his commitment to USC.
He is the third ranked player in the state of California as well as the third ranked edge rusher in the entire nation for the class of 2025. He holds offers from over 30 division one programs, and chose the Hurricanes over the likes of not only USC, but schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and more.
2025 Football Commits
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Committed 07/20/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 06/27/2024)
- CB Timothy Merritt, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 06/09/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 06/20/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 08/02/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Committed 06/28/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Committed 08/16/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 11/13/2024)
- LB Gavin Nix, 6-foot, 225 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/01/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 07/23/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/19/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Committed 07/05/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Committed 06/26/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/18/2024)
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Committed 08/11/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 03/23/2024)
- S Hylton Stubbs, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 07/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 08/17/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Committed 04/13/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Committed 04/08/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Committed 10/08/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 10/20/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
2025 Basketball Commits
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 11/13/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Signed 11/13/2024)
