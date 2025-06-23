All Gophers

Top-ranked Minnesota recruit Roman Voss commits to Gophers over Alabama

Minnesota outdueled the Crimson Tide for the No. 1 player in the state

Tony Liebert

Roman Voss on his Gophers official visit.
Roman Voss on his Gophers official visit. / Picture via: Roman.Voss (IG)
In this story:

The top-ranked high school football player in Minnesota, Roman Voss, verbally committed to the Gophers on Monday over Alabama.

"All Glory To God. Home," he posted on X Monday.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Voss is a do-it-all star at Jackson County Central High School. He plays quarterback, wide receiver, safety and linebacker for the Huskies, but Minnesota is recruiting him to play tight end at the college level.

His father has a close relationship with Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, but P.J. Fleck and the Gophers staff were able to pull off a huge recruiting win to pull him away from one of the top college football programs in the country and keep him in-state.

The latest 247Sports Composite rankings slot Voss as a four-star prospect and the 207th-ranked player in the class of 2026. That would make him the highest-ranked player to come out of the state since Koi Perich and Irondale offensive lineman Emerson Mandell in 2024, who is currently at Wisconsin.

Fleck is on an impressive stretch recruiting in-state talent, as the No. 1 ranked in-state player since 2023 has wound up wearing a Gophers uniform. Jaxon Howard began his career at LSU, but Perich, Emmanuel Karmo and now Voss have all opted to stay home.

Voss now gives the Gophers five 247Sports Composite four-star commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which would be their most since Fleck arrived in 2017.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football