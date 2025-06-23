Top-ranked Minnesota recruit Roman Voss commits to Gophers over Alabama
The top-ranked high school football player in Minnesota, Roman Voss, verbally committed to the Gophers on Monday over Alabama.
"All Glory To God. Home," he posted on X Monday.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Voss is a do-it-all star at Jackson County Central High School. He plays quarterback, wide receiver, safety and linebacker for the Huskies, but Minnesota is recruiting him to play tight end at the college level.
His father has a close relationship with Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, but P.J. Fleck and the Gophers staff were able to pull off a huge recruiting win to pull him away from one of the top college football programs in the country and keep him in-state.
The latest 247Sports Composite rankings slot Voss as a four-star prospect and the 207th-ranked player in the class of 2026. That would make him the highest-ranked player to come out of the state since Koi Perich and Irondale offensive lineman Emerson Mandell in 2024, who is currently at Wisconsin.
Fleck is on an impressive stretch recruiting in-state talent, as the No. 1 ranked in-state player since 2023 has wound up wearing a Gophers uniform. Jaxon Howard began his career at LSU, but Perich, Emmanuel Karmo and now Voss have all opted to stay home.
Voss now gives the Gophers five 247Sports Composite four-star commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which would be their most since Fleck arrived in 2017.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)