Four-star Texas high school RB schedules official visit with Gophers
On Wednesday, New Boston, Texas, four-star running back Ashton Rowden became the latest 2026 recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers. He will be on campus for their second Summer Splash weekend next month.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Rowden is a consensus four-star recruit. He was incredibly productive as a junior at New Boston High School, running for 1,337 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's the 287th-ranked player in the class of 2026, the 19th-ranked running back and 36th-ranked player in Texas according to the latest 247Sports Composite.
Minnesota has a lot of competition in his recruitment. He holds offers from 18 other programs. His June 13 official visit with the Gophers will come after stops at Kansas State and Arkansas, but before stops at Texas Tech and Michigan State.
The Gophers have Ezekiel Bates as their lone RB commit in the 2026 class, but Rowden now joins Deuce Alston and Ryan Estrada as the fourth running back to lock in an official visit for this cycle.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- LB Aden Reeder
- ATH Roman Voss
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)