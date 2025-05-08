All Gophers

Four-star Texas high school RB schedules official visit with Gophers

Minnesota will host one of the best running backs in Texas on an official visit next month.

Tony Liebert

Ashton Rowden during a game with New Boston High School
Ashton Rowden during a game with New Boston High School / Picture via: Ashton Rowden (Hudl)
In this story:

On Wednesday, New Boston, Texas, four-star running back Ashton Rowden became the latest 2026 recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers. He will be on campus for their second Summer Splash weekend next month.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Rowden is a consensus four-star recruit. He was incredibly productive as a junior at New Boston High School, running for 1,337 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's the 287th-ranked player in the class of 2026, the 19th-ranked running back and 36th-ranked player in Texas according to the latest 247Sports Composite.

Minnesota has a lot of competition in his recruitment. He holds offers from 18 other programs. His June 13 official visit with the Gophers will come after stops at Kansas State and Arkansas, but before stops at Texas Tech and Michigan State.

The Gophers have Ezekiel Bates as their lone RB commit in the 2026 class, but Rowden now joins Deuce Alston and Ryan Estrada as the fourth running back to lock in an official visit for this cycle.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting