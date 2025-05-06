All Gophers

Gophers schedule official visit with No. 1 player in Indiana

Minnesota will have one of the 25 best tight ends in the country on campus next month.

Tony Liebert

Heritage Hills' Tyler Ruxer (8) runs the ball as the Heritage Hills Patriots play the Batesville Bulldogs during the IHSAA Class 3A football semistate game at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind., Friday, Nov 22, 2024.
Heritage Hills' Tyler Ruxer (8) runs the ball as the Heritage Hills Patriots play the Batesville Bulldogs during the IHSAA Class 3A football semistate game at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind., Friday, Nov 22, 2024. / MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 1 ranked 2026 player in Iowa, tight end Tyler Ruxer, announced Monday night that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be on campus during their annual Summer Splash event from June 13 to 15.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Ruxer was dominant as a junior at Heritage Hills High School with 43 catches for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned all 27 of his scholarship offers since January 29. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 465th-best player in the country, the 23rd-best tight end and the No. 2 player in Indiana. 247Sports itself ranks him as the top player in the state.

His Gophers official visit will be sandwiched after stops at Northwestern and Duke, but before scheduled official visits to Purdue and West Virginia. He joins a growing list of five other tight ends to lock in official visits with Minnesota, which includes Pierce Petersohn, Mason Bonner, Preston Fryzel, Gabe Weaver and Jack Sievers.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

