No. 1 Wisconsin TE flips commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota

Minnesota added a third tight end to its 2026 high school recruiting class on Tuesday.

Tony Liebert

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players take the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players take the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers extended a scholarship offer to 2026 tight end George Rohl after he was on campus for a gameday visit for the team's win over Rutgers. He officially flipped his verbal commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota on Tuesday.

"COMMITTED!!! Let’s Row!!" he posted on X.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Rohl had been verbally committed to North Dakota since March 29. His only other scholarship offer is from Northern Iowa. Hailing from Ellsworth, Wisc., he's the No. 1 TE in the state, according to 247Sports.

Rohl now joins Minnesota's No. 1-ranked recruit, Roman Voss, and Missouri's Gabe Weaver as the Gophers' third tight end committed in the 2026 class. The Gophers have a great recent track record of developing tight ends like Brevyn Spann-Ford, Ko Kieft and Nick Kallerup into NFL players, and Rohl now becomes one of three interesting talents to work with in the 2026 class.

After decommitments from Utah WR Kai Meza and Oklahoma OL Daniel McMorris earlier this month, the Gophers have 23 verbal commitments in the class. As we're inching closer to early National Signing Day later this winter, the Gophers' 2026 class currently ranks No. 30 in the country according to 247Sports.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 23 verbal commitments

