No. 1 Wisconsin TE flips commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota

BREAKING: 2026 (Ellsworth, Wisc.) TE George Rohl (@george_rohl) has flipped his commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota, after being offered by the Gophers over the weekend.



Listed at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, he's now UMN's third TE commit in the 2026 class.… pic.twitter.com/5bu31TTKRe