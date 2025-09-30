No. 1 Wisconsin TE flips commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota
The Gophers extended a scholarship offer to 2026 tight end George Rohl after he was on campus for a gameday visit for the team's win over Rutgers. He officially flipped his verbal commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota on Tuesday.
"COMMITTED!!! Let’s Row!!" he posted on X.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Listed at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Rohl had been verbally committed to North Dakota since March 29. His only other scholarship offer is from Northern Iowa. Hailing from Ellsworth, Wisc., he's the No. 1 TE in the state, according to 247Sports.
Rohl now joins Minnesota's No. 1-ranked recruit, Roman Voss, and Missouri's Gabe Weaver as the Gophers' third tight end committed in the 2026 class. The Gophers have a great recent track record of developing tight ends like Brevyn Spann-Ford, Ko Kieft and Nick Kallerup into NFL players, and Rohl now becomes one of three interesting talents to work with in the 2026 class.
After decommitments from Utah WR Kai Meza and Oklahoma OL Daniel McMorris earlier this month, the Gophers have 23 verbal commitments in the class. As we're inching closer to early National Signing Day later this winter, the Gophers' 2026 class currently ranks No. 30 in the country according to 247Sports.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 23 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)