Versatile UCF commit changes course, pledges to Minnesota
The Gophers are only a few days away from playing the No. 1-ranked team in the country on the road, but that doesn't mean P.J. Fleck and his staff aren't recruiting.
Portage, Michigan, three-star prospect Charlie Jilek has been verbally committed to UCF since April 7, but he flipped his commitment and pledged to the Gophers on Wednesday night. He joins Wisconsin tight end George Rohl as the second 2026 recruit to flip their commitment to Minnesota this week.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Jilek was recruited by the Golden Knights to play tight end, but he's expected to play linebacker at Minnesota. He held other top offers from San Diego State, Western Michigan and Ohio before originally settling on UCF.
Much like Rohl, Jilek was offered a scholarship by Minnesota last weekend, on September 28, and it took him less than a week to change his decision. After recent decommitments from Utah wide receiver Kai Meza and Oklahoma offensive lineman Daniel McMorris, the Gophers are now back up to 24 verbal commitments in the 2026 cycle.
Jilek had a very productive junior season at Portage Central High School with more than 100 tackles, and he's gotten off to another solid start as a senior. He will provide Minnesota's coaching staff with another interesting developmental talent in their 2026 recruiting class.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)