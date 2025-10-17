Tigers' Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
More good news continues to pile in on the recruiting trail for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff as this week, one of the Tigers' long time commits in the 2026 class officially shut down his recruitment with just over a month to go until the early signing period.
On Thursday, 4-Star interior offensive lineman Brandon Anderson from North Cobb High School in Kennessaw, Georgia took to social media to share his announcement.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 325 lbs., Anderson is ranked as the No. 36 player at his position in the nation and the No. 46 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He's helped North Cobb this season to a 4-3 record so far and has paved the way for an offense that is averaging almost 28 points per game.
He is a dominant force on the inside, using his big frame to push around defensive lineman and clear space for his offense to operate. While his physical tools are obvious, Anderson also has great footwork, which further contributes to his ability to dominate up front.
The Georgia native originally made his commitment to Missouri in June of this year, alongside Jabari Brady, Khalief Canty, Devyon Hill-Lomax and Maxwell Warner who also made their decisions this summer.
At the time of his decision, the Tigers held just nine commitments, but after an incredibly hot streak throughout this fall, Missouri is up to 18 prospects now in the 2026 class, and is ranked as the No. 31 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)