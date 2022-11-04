Notre Dame Football Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week Eleven

It is a massive weekend for Notre Dame football, welcoming Clemson to town for a big matchup on Saturday night. The future of Notre Dame football is also set for incredibly important games, with the majority set for playoff matchups.

Let’s take a look at which teams will be starting, and continuing, their playoff journeys this week. It promises to be another week to remember.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (8-2) at Belleville (10-0)

Carr threw the lone touchdown for Saline in its 10-7 victory over Huron last week in the first round of playoffs. They will now travel to undefeated Belleville (10-0) on Friday night for a big test.

The junior signal caller has had his moments of brilliance this season. He will need to have one of his better days against a really talented Belleville team.



RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers (9-1) vs Kirkwood (6-3)

Christian Brothers didn’t need much of an impact from Love last week during the team’s 57-6 victory over Vianney. In fact, the St. Louis native only received one carry in that contest.

It went for a 20 yard touchdown.

They will now take on a talented Kirkwood (6-3) squad in the first round of the state playoffs. Christian Brothers has been careful to not overload Love this season. This may be the game to unleash him.





RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (7-2) vs Bethel (4-5)

During the team’s 57-17 victory over Glacier Peak this past week, it was business as usual for Limar, rushing for 103 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. While there weren’t a ton of explosive plays on the day, Limar ran tough all day, including near the goal line.

It was also a monumental weekend for Jayden’s brother Jayshon Limar, who was offered by Notre Dame. The 2025 recruit was beyond excited for the opportunity, as was his older brother.

Lake Stevens (7-2) is set to take on Bethel (2-5) on Friday.



WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (9-0) at Johnson (4-5)

It was another monumental performance for Greathouse during Westlake’s 45-0 blowout victory over Bowie last week. On the day, the senior hauled in eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, Greathouse has now recorded 40 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also been an outstanding producer as a punt returner, averaging 14.9 yards per return and taking back three punts for scores.

Westlake (9-0) will take on Johnson (4-5) at home on Friday night.



WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (7-2) vs Lawrence (6-3)

During Derby’s 49-20 victory over Newton this past week, Edwards once again showed why he is one of the more dynamic playmakers in all of high school football. Edwards rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns on just fifteen carries. He also hauled in the lone completion of the day for 26 yards.

Edwards averaged an outstanding 18.3 yards on his 16 touches in this contest.

On the season, he has rushed for 1,533 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 142 rushes. He has also hauled in 12 receptions for 144 yards in the passing game.

Derby (7-2) will continue its playoff journey tonight when they welcome Lawrence (6-3) to town.



TE JACK LARSEN (2024) AND OL SAM PENDLETON - Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at Reagan (8-2)

In the lone matchup between two Notre Dame commits this week, Charlotte Catholic will be traveling to Reagan for their playoff game. It promises to be one to keep close tabs on Friday night.

Charlotte Catholic is led by Larsen, who is one of the finest tight ends in the country. So far this season, he has hauled in 33 receptions for 633 yards and six touchdowns. They are coming off of a 46-0 victory over Palisades last week.

On the other side, Reagan is led by Pendleton, who is arguably the most physical offensive lineman in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class. In last week’s battle against RJ Reynolds, Reagan came out on top 31-14.

Get your popcorn ready, Notre Dame fans.



OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (9-1) vs Hickory (7-3)

The team is fresh off a 55-0 victory over Gaston last week. They will be hosting Hickory (7-3) on Friday night.



OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (8-1) vs Wellsville (9-0)

In one of the better games on schedule for the week, Hayden (8-1) is set to host Wellesville on Friday night. Hayden dominated Baldwin last week, winning that contest 63-8.

Otting is a producer for the team on both sides of the football. All eyes will be on him to make a tremendous impact in a massive contest.



DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (7-3) vs McKinley (6-5)

After some up and down play early on in the season, Mentor has recovered and heads into this contest with a 7-3 record. That includes a 35-14 victory over Brunswick last week.

Vernon has continued to be a dominant force on the defensive side of the ball for the team. Keep an eye on No. 47 when McKinley has the football offensively.



DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (7-0) vs Bridgewater-Raynham (5-3)

Catholic Memorial is also set to begin their playoff journey on Friday when they welcome Bridgewater-Raynham to their home field. So far this season, they have been a dominant fixture of Massachusetts football.

They are fresh off of a 41-34 win over Xaverian Brothers last week. Traore is a part of a stingy defense and should be a lot to handle for Bridgewater-Raynham.



LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (7-3) at Bremen (7-4)

Bowen continues to be a dynamic two-way star for Andrean, rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries during the team’s 28-6 victory over LeVille last Friday.

He is, of course, also a substantial contributor on the defensive side of the football. Bowen collected 15 total tackles and two tackles for loss during the game.

Moving on to the second round of the state playoffs, Andrean (7-3) will travel to Bremen (8-4) on Friday. Andrean is fueled by the impact of Bowen on both sides of the ball, and will need another big performance from him this week.



LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (6-2) vs Braintree (4-4)

Central Catholic is set to begin their playoff run this week when they welcome Braintree (4-4) to town on Friday night. In last week’s regular season finale, Central Catholic came out on top 35-8 over Barnstable.

Zinter is a star on both sides of the football for Central Catholic. The team will be counting on him to make a massive impact tonight.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (6-4) at Episcopal (7-2)

It was another big week for Bell, who was the main catalyst for The Kinkaid School in their 38-28 victory over St. John’s last Friday. The senior rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the victory.

The playoff push continues, and Kinkaid School (6-4) will be traveling to Episcopal (7-2) on Saturday. The two teams faced off a couple of weeks ago and Episcopal came out on top 21-15 in that particular matchup.

Bell will need to be a big time performer in this rematch. The Texas speedster has rushed for 1,186 yards and 14 touchdowns in ten games.



CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (5-5) at Troy-Buchanan (8-2)

DeSmet is ready for a big matchup on Friday night when they travel to Troy-Buchanan (8-2). They are fresh off of a massive 56-35 win over Ritenour last week.

Gray is a consistent producer for DeSmet Jesuit as a defensive back, wide receiver and as a returner. The senior is ready to make a tremendous impact against an outstanding Troy-Buchanan team.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (8-2) vs Northern Highlands (6-3)

In Irvington’s quest for a second straight state championship, they will be taking on Northern Highlands (6-3) on Friday night. That comes after a 38-7 victory over Sayreville in the first round last week.

Irvington is led by senior safety Adon Shuler, who is making plays on both sides of the football for the Blue Knights. He will need to be a big producer for the team on Friday.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (11-0) vs Princeton (9-2)

In the team’s first round of the playoffs last week, Lakota West dominated Lebanon by a score of 43-0. The team maintained their undefeated record and once again showed just how good they have been this season, out scoring their openers 408-92 on the season.

A big reason for that success is Minich, who makes a variety of plays on the offense, defense and special teams side of the football for the Firebirds. He is a part of a stellar defensive unit that has given up only 8.4 points per game. You can see Minich running the alley, making plays in the run game and impacting the pass on a week to week basis.

Lakota West (11-0) will take on Princeton (9-2) in the second round of the playoffs this week. The two teams faced off earlier this season with Lakota West coming out on top 31-7.

