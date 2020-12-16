For OU, no surprises on National Signing Day

Savion Byrd's late pledge to Oklahoma over LSU was a boost for the Sooners' national team rankings

There were no surprises for Oklahoma as the early signing period opened on Wednesday — not even the one surprise.

Offensive tackle Savion Byrd of Duncanville, TX, committed to the Sooners over LSU at just before 10 a.m. — the last one of the day — and that wasn’t unexpected.

Byrd’s signature brought OU’s total on National Signing Day to 16 — low in quantity, but high in quality.

Before Byrd cast his lot with OU, the Sooners’ class ranked 10th nationally and first in the Big 12 Conference, according to Sports Illustrated All-American’s team rankings. Per the 247 Sports composite rankings, Byrd’s signature pushed Oklahoma from 10th to No. 7 in the nation.

Florida linebacker Danny Stutsman got the day started when he signed his letter at just after 6 a.m. That started an avalanche of five newcomers from the Eastern Time Zone: wide receiver Jalil Farooq of Maryland, defensive end Kelvin Gilliam of Virginia, wide receiver Mario Williams of Florida, and defensive back Damond Harmon of Virginia.

Texas wide receiver Cody Jackson — the first commit of the class back in April 2019 — was next, followed by local product and defensive back Jordan Mukes of Choctaw, OK.

OU’s only junior college signee — defensive tackle Isaiah Coe, who played at the same juco in Iowa as Perrion Winfrey (Iowa Western) — was next, followed by Texas linebacker Clayton Smith, Texas cornerback Latrell McCutchin, Weatherford, OK, defensive end Ethan Downs and Texas offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery.

The Sooners’ biggest prize came in just after 7:15 a.m. when quarterback Caleb Williams, SI All-American’s No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class, sent in his letter.

Billy Bowman, a dual-threat athlete from Texas — and a recent Longhorn flip — was next, followed by Oregon defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.

Byrd was OU’s second offensive lineman in the class, joining long-time commit Montgomery, but he’s not expected to be the last. The Sooners are widely considered front-runners for SIAA All-American candidates Tristan Leigh and Bryce Foster, who have announced they’ll sign later. Foster will declare on Friday, while Leigh will reveal his choice on Jan. 2.

OU is also expecting good news from SI All-American running back Camar Wheaton, who will announce his decision on Dec. 23.

