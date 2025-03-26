Oregon Ducks’ Josh Conerly Jr. Believes Dante Moore Can 'Easily' Win Heisman Trophy
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has emerged as an early Heisman Trophy finalist for the 2025 season. After spending a season developing under Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of college football in Dillon Gabriel, Moore is ready to take the field.
Expectations are high for Moore, and his teammates are more than confident in his abilities to not only perform well in 2025 but completely dominate the college football landscape. In a recent interview with Oregon Ducks on SI, Olivia Cleary spoke with former Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., who discussed his confidence in Moore’s abilities.
“He can win the Heisman easily in my opinion,” Conerly Jr. told Cleary. “He can sling the rock. He is a field general.”
This is not the first time one of Moore’s teammates has made a bold claim about Moore winning the most prestigious award in college football. Back in January, receiver Tez Johnson also expressed his confidence in Moore.
Johnson described a "no-look, 60-yard bomb" Moore threw during practice, which he compared to Steph Curry as he casually walked away from the throw.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year," said Johnson before the Rose Bowl.
"It's something you ain't seen yet," Johnson said. "That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it. He's so ready. He's so ready to play. You can just tell."
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Moore currently has the fifth-best odds of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy at +1300.
Ahead of Moore are Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1200), Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (+1000), Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+800), and finally LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+800).
If Moore were to be named a Heisman finalist this season, he would be Oregon’s third consecutive Heisman finalist. If Moore were to win the Heisman, he would be Oregon’s first Heisman winner since Marcus Mariota in 2014.
The former five-star spent his freshman season at UCLA, where he was an on-and-off starter for the Bruins. Moore appeared in nine games with five starts. However, after struggling to find consistency in the starting role, Moore entered the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.
Moore ultimately landed at Oregon, where he spent the 2024 season learning the Ducks' offensive scheme. He developed under offensive coordinator Stein while simultaneously learning from Dillon Gabriel, one of the most experienced quarterbacks college football has ever seen.
Moore’s potential is undeniable. The playcaller stands at 6-3, weighing in at 210 pounds, making him an ideal size for a college quarterback. Moore’s size, combined with his strong arm and natural athleticism, allows him to excel as a passer and playmaker. At Oregon, Moore is in the position to do just that.
Moore is stepping into an offensive system that has consistently developed quarterbacks at a high level. Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is making history in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, while Dillon Gabriel transformed into a Heisman finalist and future NFL player.
With Moore’s natural ability and the system in place at Oregon, he has every opportunity to tap into his full potential in the upcoming season.
Despite the high expectations for Moore, his success will depend on staying focused and taking his development one step at a time. Oregon's spring ball began last week, which will provide Moore with more time to develop and build chemistry within the offense. Spring ball will undoubtedly play a role in his growth as Moore prepares for fall camp and ultimately the 2025 season.