Oregon Ducks Earn More NFL All-Rookie Team Nods Than Georgia Bulldogs

The Oregon Ducks continue to showcase their influence in the NFL with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams making Pro Football Focus’ NFL All-Rookie Team. Beating out traditional powerhouse programs like Georgia, Oregon stands alongside Florida State and LSU at the top of the rankings with three athletes represented.

Olivia Cleary

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
EUGENE—The Oregon Ducks’ dominance extends beyond the college football landscape and into the NFL as well. The Ducks rank above multiple powerhouse programs in terms of the number of players on Pro Football Focus’ NFL All-Rookie Team. There are four total schools with multiple players on the All-Rookie Team: Georgia, Florida State, LSU, and Oregon. Oregon sits at the top of the list alongside Florida State and LSU with three athletes on the team, while Georgia sits below them with two.  

The three Ducks named to PFF’s All-Rookie Team were nothing short of exceptional throughout their first year as pros: Tampa Bay back Bucky Irving, Las Vegas offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Green Bay safety Evan Williams. 

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Power
Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) driving the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

 
Powers-Johnson was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 44th overall pick. The 6-3", 328-pound offensive lineman from the University of Oregon arrived in the NFL with accolades that spoke volumes about his athletic abilities. Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy in 2023, recognizing him as the best center in all of college football. He was also a unanimous All-American and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. 

Despite pre-draft concerns about injuries, the Raiders struck gold with Powers-Johnson. He stepped in at left guard, logging more than 350 snaps— no other rookie at the position matched. His performance earned a solid 66.4 grade from PFF, and his consistent play reinforced his reputation as one of the best rookie offensive linemen.  

Bucky Irving, drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made an immediate impact in his first season in the NFL. Though he was the sixth running back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, he quickly became the highest-graded rookie at the position and finished the season fourth overall among all running backs.  

ampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Ra
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Irving’s rookie campaign was nothing short of spectacular. He carried the ball 207 times for 1,122 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. He also showcased his versatility with 47 receptions for 392 yards.  

Irving was instrumental in the Buccaneers’ late-season push to the playoffs. Irving set a franchise playoff record during the team’s wildcard loss to the Washington Commanders. He rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries and scored a receiving touchdown, surpassing Warrick Dunn’s 1997 record for most single-game rushing yards by a rookie in the postseason.  

By the end of the season, Irving established himself as one of the NFL’s top running backs, ranking tenth in total rushing yards despite only the 19th-most carries.  

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) celebrates after forcing a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Octobe
Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) celebrates after forcing a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 34-13 Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evan Williams, a fourth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, also made waves during his rookie season. Despite missing several games due to injury, Williams started six games and appeared in 13, finishing the regular season with 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and three pass deflections. When on the field, Williams was a game-changer for the Packers. The team went 7-0 when he played 30 or more snaps.  

Williams’ ability to make plays in key moments highlighted his potential as a defensive standout. His stretch of strong performances included an interception against the Colts, a forced fumble against the Cardinals, and nine tackles against the Texans.  

The Ducks were extremely close to adding a fifth athlete to PFF’s All Rookie team. Bo Nix, the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, was beat out by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels despite his historic season in Denver.  

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild car
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The success of Powers-Johnson, Irving, Williams, and Nix display the Oregon Ducks’ success in producing NFL-ready talent. These athletes not only thrived in their rookie campaigns but also proved that the Ducks’ dominance extends well beyond the collegiate level. 

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

