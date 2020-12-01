If the 2021 recruiting cycle ended in early December, Kentucky would boast among the most impressive incoming freshman crops in all of college basketball. But few coaches close like John Calipari, and the Hall of Famer has zeroed in on several uncommitted seniors who could push the Wildcats' upcoming freshman class from elite to unsurpassed.

Three Kentucky commits and four Wildcats recruiting targets from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of UK commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 players in the country.

COMMITS

C Daimion Collins/6-9, 210/Atlanta, Texas

PG Nolan Hickman/6-2, 185/Mt. Pleasant, Utah

PF Bryce Hopkins/6-7, 220/Oak Park, Ill.

TOP TARGETS

SF Patrick Baldwin Jr./6-9, 200/Sussex, Wisc.

SG Jaden Hardy/6-4, 185/Henderson, Nev.

SG Brandin Podziemski/6-5, 195/Delafield, Wisc.

C Efton Reid/7-0, 225/Bradenton, Fla.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.