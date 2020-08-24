SI99: A look at Prospects Ranked No. 21-30

SI All-American continues ongoing analysis of the top prospects in the class of 2021 after releasing the SI99 Monday.

21. WR Beaux Collins, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Committed to Clemson

The future Clemson Tiger already looks the part of a WR1 in the Dabo Swinney/Tony Elliott offense and when you pop on the tape he plays like that classic Clemson wideout as well. Physically, he lines up with such a presence whether it's overwhelming a smaller defender at the catch point or running by bigger secondary players. He is polished in his route running with a good release package relative to his immense size, yet shows the instincts to adjust on the fly or to work for chunk yardage after the catch. With a long, powerful stride and the deceleration skill of a much smaller prospect, Collins can even be seen making plays as a blocker with some pop.

22. DE Keeshawn Silver, Rocky Mount (N.C.) Rocky Mount Senior

6-foot-5, 255 pounds

Committed to North Carolina

The first thing that jumps out about Silver is his frame, as he has the size of a prospect who could kick inside at some point in his college career. With his thick frame, the North Carolina pledge has experience playing inside as a 1-technique, as well as some 4i, 5-technique and 7-technique on both the left and right edges. Silver can alter speed to power, a bull rush, a quick chop and a 2-hand swipe among his pass-rush toolbox. He’s also alert and aware to get his mitts up to disrupt throwing lanes. Aside from his effectiveness crashing to passers, Silver’s size allows him to set edges and he’s tough at the point. The future Tar Heel can come to balance in space, before quickly closing and finishing. We feel he could blossom into a star in Chapel Hill.

23. Slot Mario Williams, Plant City (Fla.) High

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Committed to Oklahoma

Williams would contend for the top spot on any wide receiver list. Few in the class have the combination of explosiveness, ability after the catch and true route construction like the future Sooner shows consistently on tape. That unmatched polish lines up masterfully with his competitiveness and ability to play bigger than his frame suggests. Williams, also a baseball star, has a true plan at the line of scrimmage with diverse releases and the ability to start-stop at will at any point in the route. Add in overall physicality, the ability to make contested catches along with plus success at the high point and the Floridian sets the pace among slot standouts nationally.

24. QB JJ McCarthy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Committed to Michigan

McCarthy won’t wow anyone on the hoof, yet he impresses many with his skill set on tape. The Michigan commit can click quickly through progressions before triggering to pitch to targets with plus velocity and anticipation, as the ball spins well from his hand. He has maximum confidence in his right arm, which allows him to threaten all three levels each snap. His quick feet and strong base allows him to be comfortable in the pocket with a good feel, yet he can attack the edges in the reactionary phase of and throw with accuracy on the move. He shows a very quick transfer from passer to runner and can keep an offense on the field with his legs. McCarthy has the arm talent and mental processing ability to fit well in Wolverine offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ system predicated on blending RPO concepts and shot plays.

25. IDL Payton Page, Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley

6-foot-4. 330 pounds

Committed to Clemson

Page is a classic, space-eater who’s a throwback nose tackle and fun to watch on tape. He’s an elephant in the trenches who can control the line of scrimmage in either A-gap. The Clemson commit can sit on the head of a center and use impressive power at the point to push the pocket from the interior and force quarterbacks off their mid-line at the top of their drops, which creates opportunities for crashing perimeter rushers. Page has easy anchor strength in the run game, where he can punch with shock at the point and peek to locate runners before shedding and closing. The more we watch Page, the more we start to think Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is reminded some of former Tiger interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in Page.

26. LB Raesjon Davis, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

6-foot, 215 pounds

Committed to LSU

Seeing a theme here? Three-down linebackers are all but mandatory to be considered among the best and Davis fits that bill while excelling against elite competition nationally. The future LSU Tiger is such an edge force he spends a lot of time getting after the passer with twitch and bend on Friday nights but continues to flash as a space prospect otherwise. Regardless of role, true closing speed and finishing technique is consistently on display within the responsibility versus the run or pass. Davis, who possesses great length despite a shorter frame, can affect passing downs in coverage beyond his rushing experience. He is comfortable in a zone role with a strong football IQ and redirection ability. As he fills out and gains reps between the tackles, Davis will bring one of the strongest floors to the position to the college game in 2021.

27. LB Terrence Lewis, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Committed to Tennessee

A physical outlier on this list right at the 200-pound mark entering his senior season, Lewis compensates with an over-aggression that coordinators from any era could appreciate. A true seek and destroy b-liner from point A to B, there is seldom wasted movement or time in between play recognition and adding another tick to the stat sheet. The Tennessee commitment challenges for quickest prospect on this list with a speed to power pop on contact that will create as many oohs and ahhs as any back-seven prospect in the country. Where the ceiling sits even higher with a prospect like Lewis is the potential working off the ball while retreating in space. Despite being known for the finish, his instincts and length affect the passing game in one of the nation's most competitive areas on Friday nights. Staying disciplined within his frame and adding good weight are the primary factors potentially preventing Lewis from a starting nod right out of the gates in college but he seems to always find a way.

28. RB Will Shipley, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

Committed to Clemson

Shipley may project as the top three-down running back in the class of 2021. He possesses track speed and home run ability from any position on the field -- inside, outside, in the passing game or return game. He has the vision and lateral strength to stress the defensive edge in the outside zone game along with the one-cut swiftness to break down defenders in the open field or as a pass catcher. Lower body power and center of gravity are also on ideal fronts relative to his age, as his power will compliment the open field speed at over 200 pounds sooner rather than later. Also an elite lacrosse recruit as a goal-scoring midfielder, reemphasizing quickness and overall field awareness, Shipley has the versatility and talent to see early playing time, even at a place like Clemson.

29. QB Ty Thompson, Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite

6-foot-4, 200 pounds

Committed to Oregon

Thompson impressed our SI Staff on-hand at the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville earlier this month, which only fortified what he displays on tape. He commands attention just from his prototypical size and frame, alone. However, there’s more to the Oregon commit than his physical stature. Thompson has exceptional arm strength and a powerful stroke, which allow him to naturally drive throws downfield. He can distribute with good anticipation in mid-range concepts, as his velocity affords him to also attack tight voids. His above-average functional mobility and solid feel for pressure lead him to factor in the reactionary phase, where he can alter his arm slot while on the move. He has the physical tools and skill set to shine in the vertical passing game, while allowing the Oregon offensive staff to scheme up multiple shot plays each week.

30. IOL Bryce Foster, Katy (Texas) Taylor

6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Schools of Interest: Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A & M and Oregon, among others

Foster checks in as our top interior offensive line (IOL) prospect, as we feel the Texan is an elite and college-ready guard. He looks great on the hoof due to his excellent bulk and mass. Foster shows good bend and plus snap quickness, but what’s more impressive is power and strength at the point. A bully upon contact, he can win control at the point early and uses good upper-body strength to sustain and steer targets in the run game. Strength is also a foundation of his pass-protection skill set, in which Foster is dominant in a phone booth and has easy anchor power. With his solid agility, coupled with his natural strength, we feel Foster can fit in an offense with an even mix of zone and gap scheme blocking concepts. He’s a rare IOL prospect who will be ready to see action early in his college career.

