SI All-American Football Candidates in Alaska

Jackson Harmon, a rising senior who plays all over the field at South Anchorage High School, has been named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020.

Harmon, who is 6-3 and 185 pounds, is multi-dimensional and listed as an “athlete” by Sports Illustrated, meaning college recruiters are looking at him for a variety of positions.

"I have one scholarship from a D2 school and I'm talking to a few D1 schools," Harmon told SIAA. "Penn, Princeton, Cornell, Yale, Brown, South Dakota State, Montana State, Oregon State, Boise State, UCLA and Louisiana-Monroe.



"I'm very grateful to have this many schools interested, coming from where I'm from."

He is the lone Alaskan on the SI All-American watch list, which totals 1,000 players. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, listed by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Harmon’s page can be found here.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason SI99, on August 24.