SI99: A look at Prospects Ranked No. 51-60

51. TE-H Brock Bowers, Napa (Calif.) High School

6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Committed to Georgia

Bowers checks in as our top H-Tight End prospect, as he grades out high in many positional factors. He can be successful attached as in-line seam-player, flexed to the slot, as a wing player, fullback and perimeter receiver. In fact, Bowers has even played running back and looked more than comfortable using change of direction ability, balance and quickness as a big runner. He shows good hands to pluck in the passing game, with good route-running traits and has speed to threaten in the RAC-phase. The California native also is a dynamic blocker from wing alignments, displaying strength to win early at the point and leg-churn to finish. Bowers’ versatility will allow him to offer a college offense formation flexibility as an ultimate H-back type with the ability to contribute to an offense as a receiver, blocker and runner.

52. RB Evan Pryor, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Committed to Ohio State

Another piece for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to soon showcase out of the backfield, Pryor contends with Shipley among the top skill position prospects coming out of North Carolina this cycle. He also possesses three-down ability to line up with the modern asks of the position with great quickness and plenty of top-end speed to go along with open field awareness and strong hands. Pryor plays a sturdy vertical game in between the tackles but features flashes of elusiveness and occasional off-hand power in the open field. As he adds mass in Columbus, he can serve as a change of pace type relatively early before becoming the centerpiece of the running attack down the line.

53. Nickel Jordan Hancock, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

6-feet-1, 175 pounds

Committed to Ohio State

Hancock debuts as our top nickel prospect due to his coverage traits. He offers good length at 6-foot-1, along with patience at the line when using a motor technique. He has hips and lower-half coordination to copy and mirror receivers at the line, plus he can sit in off-coverage alignments and challenge the break to combat 2-way go’s/options/choices, a staple stem from slot receivers that Nickel prospects must be able to defend. Hancock has route undercutting ability to combine with ball skills to make him able to challenge passing lanes and catch points. Toss in the notion that Hancock possesses solid blitzing ability, is a willing tackler and on-field savviness, and it becomes apparent why we like him inside at the Nickel spot, where he figures to begin his career at Ohio State before potentially transitioning to the perimeter.

54. DE Jeremiah Williams, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Considering Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and others

A more compact edge prospect compared to others on the list, Williams may have the best range within the top 10. Not only can he pressure the passer with a lower center of gravity and a first step that leaves tackles with less time to combat his speed rush, but he can work just as well off the ball as a true second-level player. From there the Birmingham native can affect the offense in coverage, as a downhill talent or as a blitzer, showcasing great anticipation and instincts on his path to the backfield. Armed with a strong punch and great hands overall, a lack of elite length is compensated by an understanding of how to beat blockers in the phone booth with subtle quickness and a mature pass rush plan. Williams -- who can win with an inside long-arm stab, inside chop-and-club, rip, and swim in addition to the speed rush -- fits best as a Jack or Sam edge-type working on the flanks in a defense with a 3-4 base.

55. QB Tyler Buchner, La Mesa (Calif.) Helix

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Committed to Notre Dame

Despite a torn ACL in 2018, Buchner has a strong lower-half that allows him to make explosive movements inside and outside of the pocket. He can elude the rush with solid feel, get off his midline and either reset quickly to pitch or deliver well when flushed. While his stroke and delivery can be inconsistent at times, the Irish pledge possesses plus arm strength. Buchner has solid mental processing in mid-range concepts, along with the ability to pitch to perimeters with anticipation. His lower-half also affords him excellent transfer quickness from passer to runner and allows play-callers to scheme up QB-designed runs in its rushing attack due to his run traits. Buchner has the skill set to execute RPO concepts and zone-read, read-option or even QB-power concepts in the run game.

56. WR Jerand Bradley, DeSoto (Texas) High School

6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Committed to Texas Tech

Likely the most physically imposing pass catcher on this list, Bradley is a true vertical threat with a long, powerful stride and immense catch radius to his name. He runs better than one would expect and is an efficient player within his responsibility despite a relatively limited understanding of the route tree. Excelling in the boundary on vertical pushes as well as in the quick game, Bradley does have a release plan and he tracks the ball with the best of them in the class of 2021. Knowing his best football is still well ahead solidifies his standing in a deep class at the position but we don't anticipate him taking much time to make an impact in Lubbock.

57. QB Kyle McCord, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Committed to Ohio State

McCord is among the most pure rhythmic passers in this year’s class. He is a natural and classic ball-distributor with good mental processing in the pre-snap phase. The Philly native understands route combinations, concepts from various sets and pre-snap coverage alignments. He is decisive in the pocket, often reaching his launch point with his eyes and lower half in sync with his trigger before delivering with good anticipation and timing. The future Buckeye can change ball speeds well and be dynamic in mid-range concepts with a blend of touch and ball-placement skills to deliver a consistent runner’s ball to targets. McCord fits best in an offensive structure designed with an emphasis on defined quick-game and mid-range passing concepts built on rhythm and timing.

58. DE Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro

6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Committed to Michigan

The future Wolverine is a true first-level threat with pass rushing traits strictly off the edge or even inside on occasion. Great hand technique combines with pound-for-pound strength and flash quickness and finishing power to affect offensive tackles and guards alike, regardless of alignment. Somerville's frame will likely designate him to the outside on a more permanent basis once competing in the Big Ten, a role in which he is already plenty familiar. A polished pass rushing tool box pairs well with his hands and borderline elite first-step quickness, where moves like a long-arm stab, slap-and-club, arm-over and a rip bridge the gap between blocker and passer. Just as consistent versus the run as a true edge setter, with strong hands and leverage while working in contain, Somerville offers a true three-down skill set sooner rather than later when he arrives in Ann Arbor.

59. WR Troy Franklin, Atherton (Calif.) Menlo

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Committed to Oregon

A long and speedy deep threat, Franklin has grown and filled out some since his junior season and it has to have Oregon fans excited. He profiles as one of the most lethal vertical options in the country, commanding off-man and zone concepts against him. It enables for great quick game opportunities which pair nicely with his instincts and elusiveness in the open field. Otherwise, this lengthy Californian can take the top off of defenses with an incredible stride and seemingly effortless change of direction ability evident on deep routes and especially after the catch. Simply put, Franklin can go.

60. Nickel Billy Bowman, Denton (Texas) Billy Ryan

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Committed to Texas

Watch three different plays on Bowman's tape and you may see the Texas commitment making plays at three different positions. Not only does he flash as a return man and on offense, but he's especially at home in the secondary versus both the pass and the run. There are steady examples of his ability in the box, setting the edge and attacking from depth. He is comfortable deep or in the slot with strong football IQ and instincts with the ball in the air thanks to the offensive familiarity. Bowman already attacks the offense from inside with success pursuing or retreating at this stage. More polish in his backpedal to carry a slot or tight end up the seam would serve him well before college, but aggression, speed, vision, instincts and versatility all scream Power 5 nickel.

