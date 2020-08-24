SI99: A look at Prospects Ranked No. 61-70

SI All-American continues ongoing analysis of the top prospects in the class of 2021 after releasing the SI99 Monday.

61. OT Tristan Leigh, Fairfax (Va.) Robinson Secondary

6-foot-5, 280 pounds

Schools of Interest: Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, LSU and Clemson, among others.

While he currently works as a left tackle, we feel Leigh has the potential to play right tackle and perhaps even move inside to guard, if needed. He’s an effective drive-blocker who engages in a hurry and uses a strong grab at the point to win his base-block matchups. Leigh also possesses good second-level vision and takes good angles in his approach when climbing. He will need to acquire more reps as a pass-protector, as his current offense places a big emphasis on the run. Yet Leigh does flash solid knee bend and a 45-degree set with good patience. His versatility projects him to be capable of playing multiple roles across the offensive front in college.

62. LB Reid Carrico, Ironton (Ohio) High School

6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Committed to Ohio State

See ball, get ball. The future Buckeye is a tackling machine with great instincts, play speed and leverage when it counts most. His sideline to sideline range could contend with any second level prospect in the class of 2021, with decisive and efficient pursuit angles to boot. The frame is ideal, the apparent strength at the point is plentiful and the motor he plays with would make most defensive coordinators smile. Carrico changes direction well and can press the interior gaps downhill as needed, with enough technique and power to take on bigger blockers in the wash. Added coverage samples will round out the tangible elements of his three-down game, but the athleticism to evolve into a reliable underneath cover man exists. Carrico has pass rushing traits but projects as an inside the box player in the Big Ten.

63. Slot Destyn Pazon, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

6-foot, 170 pounds

Considering LSU, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and others

There's so much to like within Pazon's game. He is smooth off the line of scrimmage with variety in his release plan relative to the defense with the quickness to challenge leverage immediately. The polish is evident throughout a given route, with a wide catch radius and extension skill to make plays away from his body at the catch point. Quicker than fast, the uncommitted Louisianan is strong after the catch with easy elusiveness and even some power and grit to push for extra yardage. Particularly strong on in-breaking routes, there's a savvy to adjust on the fly in his game that college offensive coordinators will utilize Pazon against any coverage look.

64. TE-Y Hudson Wolfe, Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County

6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Committed to Tennessee

Wolfe is staying in-state and committed to Tennessee, and the Vols got themselves a good one en route to Knoxville. He’s a classic Y-tight end prospect who is comfortable working detached in the slot in 2x2 sets, as well as an in-line player. Wolfe has some savvy as a route-runner, showing avoidability of underneath traffic in his stems. He can execute inside verticals and slot fades, plus use his size to pin coverage away from catch points on sit routes. We’ve also seen Wolfe execute wheel-routes from wing alignments. The big man has good hands and eye-tracking, showing both adjust and plucking traits. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt will also love the fact that Wolfe is run-game friendly, showing strength and pride to play to size at collision points and working to finish. He’s definitely a player the Vols should be able to win with.

65. Slot Jabez Tinae, Burien (Wash.) John F. Kennedy

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Committed to Washington

Already with considerable experience from the slot position, Tinae is advanced compared to most high school wide receivers in the polish department. He stems his routes, sets up defensive backs at more than one stage of the plan and has good separation quickness. More classic slot traits like spatial awareness, strong hands and plus production after the catch show up throughout the tape. Above average long speed and a rock solid frame make the future Washington Husky an easy call on this list given one of the best floors in the country at any position.

66. IDL Gabriel Rubio, Saint Peters (Mo.) Lutheran

6-foot-6, 285 pounds

Committed to Notre Dame

The future Notre Dame standout brings a lot to the table on tape, attacking backfields from multiple alignments with success. Rubio, who also starts along the offensive line at the varsity level, is most at home pushing from the interior with great size, length, polish and a high motor to boot. He uses his hands violently in diverse ways to make plays. He projects to be capable of playing 0, 1, 4i, and 5-technique on different fronts at the collegiate level, versatility that will likely help him see the field sooner rather than later in South Bend. Rubio can stunt and play outside as a pass rusher with success while possessing the wherewithal to motor down and redirect as needed versus the run or pass within his responsibility. While not the twitchiest prospect on the list, pushing the pocket with a deep set of moves including the power/bull rush, swipe, club-and-rip and swim technique at his size works well in any defensive front.

67. Slot Xavier Worthy, Fresno (Calif.) Central East

6-foot-1, 160 pounds

Committed to Michigan

Bored on a Tuesday? Pop in Worthy's 2019 tape and enjoy. The recent Michigan commitment is among the more exciting skill position stars in the class of 2021 with his ability to challenge defenses at the line of scrimmage or simply take the top off of the secondary all together. Projecting him in the slot is more about hitting a higher ceiling based on playing in space compared to more polished slot types on this list, and for good reason. Worthy has exceptional speed and burst, but there's a level of smooth in his current route tree understanding to go along with the ball skills that make him the type to build a passing attack around down the line. A long stride and expansive catch radius emphasize his ability to make an impact regardless of down and distance. Once he fills out, watch out.

68. OT Blake Fisher, Avon (Ind.) High

6-foot-6, 335 pounds

Committed to Notre Dame

Among a group of simply massive men, Fisher may be the first you’d want off the bus. He has an imposing frame that is supplemented by tremendous mass. Yet there is more to him than just his size. Fisher has a strong punch at the point and sustains well with good strength. He can engulf linebackers when working on level 2 and is reliable when down-blocking. The Notre Dame pledge has a good push from his set leg to jump out to wide-alignment pass-rushers and has some savviness and awareness to pick up stunts. Fisher plays left tackle right now, yet he is another prospect we strongly feel could kick over to right tackle.

69. DE Dallas Turner, Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Committed to Alabama

The Crimson Tide commitment pursues the passer with some of the best bend in the class of 2021. Turner can scream off the snap of the football and proves flexible, if not yet polished, at the point of contact against offensive tackles looking to contain his explosiveness. The speed to power conversation rate is on the higher end of the spectrum and his level of intensity in between the white lines mirrors that natural ability to any defensive coordinator's liking. Turner has the athleticism to stand up or compete in underneath coverage responsibility, but he's most comfortable as a classic, hand-in-the-dirt pass rush prospect who can challenge the edge with speed and a consistent longarm stab move. Flashing counters like a spin and a hesitation move, adding polish to Turner's pass rush plan will only accelerate his timeline for impact once in Tuscaloosa for good.

70. RB Amari Daniels, Miami (Fla.) Central

5-foot-8, 190 pounds

Considering Miami, Georgia, Texas A & M, Nebraska and others

Showcasing years of success against top-tier competition in south Florida, the Miami native is among the shiftiest backs in the country. Daniels plays with great urgency in pressing the hole and getting into the second and third level, where he is virtually untouchable for an assigned defender in space. He sets up would-be tacklers with natural speed cut ability and the lateral power to bounce wide at will. Good vision, scrappy grit, balance and above average long speed make up for a slight, yet muscular build. Daniels has the physical tools to factor into the passing game and turn his quicker-than-fast style into three-down services at the next level.

