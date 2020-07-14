SI All-American Watch List: 13 Arkansas commits and 26 UA football targets named

During his first full recruiting cycle as Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman has managed to secure a dual-threat quarterback while replenishing his secondary and adding much-needed support in the trenches. In addition, star running back A.J. Green should add depth to what is already a powerful run scheme.

13 of the current Razorback verbal commitments in the class were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

26 prep prospects uncommitted or committed to other programs with Arkansas still under consideration were also named SIAA candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of UARK verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

Offense:

QB Lucas Coley/6-1, 203/San Antonio, Texas

RB A.J. Green/5-11, 194/Tulsa, Okla.

RB Javion Hunt/6-0, 195/Oklahoma City, Okla.

WR Jaedon Wilson/6-3, 172/DeSoto, Texas

WR Raheim Sanders/6-2, 210/Rockledge, Fla.

OT Cole Carson/6-6, 285/Bogata, Texas

OT Devon Manuel/6-8, 300/Arnaudville, La.

OT Terry Wells/6-4, 292/Wynne, Ark.

Defense:

CB Chase Lowery/6-0, 180/Frisco, Texas

CB Keuan Parker/5-11, 173/Tulsa, Okla.

LB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan/6-1, 195/Kansas City, Mo.

ILB Christopher Paul Jr./6-1, 217/Cordele, Ga.

OLB Marco Avant/6-3, 210/Forrest City, Ark.

TOP TARGETS

Offense:

QB Ty Keyes/6-0, 180/Taylorsville, Miss.

RB Ahmonte Watkins/5-10, 175/Reserve, La.

RB Cam’Ron Valdez/5-10, 187/Rockdale, Texas

RB Joseph McKay/6-1, 210/Phenix City, Ala.

RB Joshua McCray/6-1, 207/Enterprise, Ala.

RB Logan Diggs/6-0, 195/Metairie, La.

TE Jasper Lott/6-5, 243/Argyle, Texas

WR Ketron Jackson/6-2, 186/Royse City, Texas

WR Quenton Barnes/6-2, 175/Antioch, Tenn.

WR Tommi Hill/6-1, 165/Orlando, Fla.

WR Tray Curry/6-2, 200/Cleveland, Tenn.

WR Tyrese Johnson/6-1, 190/New Orleans, La.

OG Yousef Mugharbil/6-5, 300/Murphy, N.C.

OT Savion Byrd/6-5, 265/Duncanville, Texas

Defense:

CB Adrian Huey/5-11, 160/Nashville, Tenn.

CB John Howse IV/6-2, 185/Brentwood, Tenn.

CB Justin Walley/5-10, 170/Biloxi, Miss.

CB Markevious Brown/6-0, 170/Bradenton, Fla.

DE Byron Turner Jr./6-3, 237/New Orleans, La.

DE Javon Nelson/6-3, 257/Murfreesboro, Tenn.

DE Torey Phillips/6-5, 270/Texarkana, Texas

DT Dorien Ford/6-4, 290/Pittsburgh, Pa.

ILB Ese Dubre/6-2, 220/Powder Springs, Ga.

OLB Damon Ollison/6-1, 215/Akron, Ohio

OLB Nick Martin/5-11, 190/Texarkana, Texas

S Lyrik Rawls/6-1, 180/Marshall, Texas

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.