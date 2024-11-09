TCU Football vs. Oklahoma State: Live Game Day Thread
KillerFrogs' Fan Forum—which has been lowering office productivity since 1997—is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.
The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
How's the TCU game going? How is Ollie Gordon II doing tonight? Has TCU been able to stop the run? How's Hoover doing? How many points has TCU racked up against one of the worst defenses in the FBS? Is Hoover having a clean game with no turnovers, or have the fumbles and interceptions returned? How do the "spit blood" look at night? The Frogs are 4-1 when wearing those. Will they make it 5-1? Will OSU get their first conference win or will TCU become bowl eligible?
You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years! Go Frogs!
TCU vs. Oklahoma State
FOLLOW LIVE - CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Previewing the TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories
