TCU Football vs. Texas Tech: Live Game Day Thread
KillerFrogs' Fan Forum—which has been lowering office productivity since 1997—is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.
The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
How's the TCU game going? Is the defense playing like it did last week? Has Hoover fumbled again? Has he thrown an interception? How are the Frogs doing in the red zone? Any body taken out by a flying tortilla? Did TCU stock up on enough fireworks today? Or are fireworks even needed? What's the score?
You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years! Go Frogs!
TCU vs. Texas Tech
FOLLOW LIVE - CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Previewing the TCU vs. Texas Tech Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories
Texas Tech Preview
Dear Tech - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
How to Watch, Listen, and Get Game Updates - TCU vs. Texas Tech
Big 12 Week 9 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 9 Power Rankings
Big 12 Week 9 - Which Games to Watch
Player Profile - TE Drake Dabney
Midweek Press Conference - Week 9
Betting Odds - TCU vs. Texas Tech
TCU Depth Chart - Week 9
Texas Tech Depth Chart - Week 9
Know Your Foe - Key Players from Texas Tech to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. Texas Tech
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game and 12-team Playoff - Week 9
Big 12 Coaches Hot Seat Index - Week 9
Big 12 Game of the Week - Week 9 Colorado vs. Cincinnati
TCU vs. Texas Tech - Staff Predictions
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.