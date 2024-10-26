TCU Football vs. Texas Tech: Live Game Day Thread

Killer Frogs

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.

It's the Battle for the Saddle - TCU vs. Texas Tech. Not at the game? Follow our game day thread for live updates!
KillerFrogs' Fan Forum—which has been lowering office productivity since 1997—is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!

How's the TCU game going? Is the defense playing like it did last week? Has Hoover fumbled again? Has he thrown an interception? How are the Frogs doing in the red zone? Any body taken out by a flying tortilla? Did TCU stock up on enough fireworks today? Or are fireworks even needed? What's the score?

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years! Go Frogs!

TCU vs. Texas Tech

FOLLOW LIVE - CLICK HERE

FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

Previewing the TCU vs. Texas Tech Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories

