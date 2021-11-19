Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Photo Gallery: UCLA Men's Soccer Defeats UC Santa Barbara in NCAA Tournament
    Publish date:

    A look at how the Bruins secured their first postseason win in five years, through the lens of All Bruins staff photographer Jared Tay.
    Author:

    UCLA men's soccer beat UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night, sending the Bruins to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2016.

    Here are some photos from throughout the match, taken by All Bruins photographer Jared Tay.

    IMG_4619

    Freshman forward Aaron Edwards attempts to tackle defender Henry Davies.

    IMG_4866

    Sophomore forward Grayson Doody handles the ball.

    IMG_4894

    Freshman defender Pietro Grassi goes up for a header against Davies.

    IMG_4976

    Redshirt senior defender Ben Reveno dribbles through three UCSB defenders.

    IMG_5077

    Edwards tries to put a header on goal while marked by a leaping midfielder Caden Vom Steeg.

    IMG_5097

    Sophomore defender Tommy Silva centers the ball with a pass of his left foot.

    IMG_5132

    Redshirt freshman forward Jose Contell attempts a volley in traffic.

    IMG_5216

    Junior defender Constantinos Michaelides tracks down defender Andrew Ratto.

    IMG_5261

    Grassi absorbs contact from a defender while trying to turn the corner.

    IMG_5309

    Redshirt freshman midfielder Tucker Lepley goes for a strike just outside the 6-yard box.

    IMG_5382

    Read More

    Junior midfielder Riley Ferch settles the ball near midfield.

    IMG_5400

    Lepley looks to make a pass at the top of the Gaucho's penalty box.

    IMG_5511

    Edwards makes a run towards midfield trying to kickstart a counter attack.

    IMG_5547-2

    UCSB goalkeeper Leroy Zeller dives to his right but can't turn away the Bruins' goal.

    IMG_5597

    Lepley shows off some moves after playing all 103 minutes of UCLA's tournament victory.

    IMG_5618

    UCLA swarms senior forward Kevin Diaz on the bench after he scores the game-winner in overtime.

    IMG_5637

    Diaz's teammates spray water over the mosh pit with the home crowd cheering them on.

    IMG_5672

    Fans pose for the camera after witnessing UCLA's first-ever postseason win in Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

    IMG_5673

    Two students shout in celebration down on the field. 

    IMG_5697-2

    Coach Ryan Jorden gets lifted up on his players' shoulders after leading the Bruins to the win.

    IMG_5769-2

    Redshirt junior midfielder Jose Sosa poses with the Guatemalan flag following UCLA's victory.

