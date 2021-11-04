No. 2 Recruit in the Country Kiki Rice Commits to UCLA Women's Basketball

The Bruins have a new star set to join them next season, perhaps their brightest yet.

Class of 2022 point guard Kiki Rice has committed to UCLA women's basketball, Rice announced on Instagram Live on Thursday. Rice is the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 guard in espnW's HoopGurlz Rankings and immediately becomes the highest-rated player to join the Bruins since ESPN started its recruiting database in 2007.

Rice had narrowed her list to five on Tuesday, and wound up picking UCLA over Stanford, UConn, Duke and Arizona. Rice announced her top 11 back in August 2020, and Maryland, North Carolina, Louisville, Boston College, Yale and Michigan were the ones who didn't make it to the final round entering this week.

"This was a really tough decision because of all the great options I had, but I felt like at UCLA I have the unique opportunity to play a key role in bringing a program that's knocking at the door to their first Final Four and National Championship," Rice told ESPN. "They offered me the best opportunity to achieve my goals while being developed and challenged as both a player and a person."

Rice was the District of Columbia Player of the Year and a Washington Post All-Metro First Team member in 2020, and was also DC State Player of the Year in soccer that season as well.

The 5-foot-11 Sidwell Friends School (DC) product has also won two gold medals with Team USA, most recently with the U16 team in 2019. While she has not coached her directly as of yet, UCLA coach Cori Close has been on the bench for several different iterations of Team USA since 2017.

Rice scored 26.8 points per game with 10.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a sophomore in 2019-2020. At the Nike Girls EYGL camp this past July, Rice ranked third in scoring with 18.8 points per game.

"For UCLA fans that haven't seen me, they're getting an up-tempo, dynamic, versatile guard who loves to pass, score, rebound, and defend," Rice said to ESPN. "I'm known for my speed. My strength is getting downhill and operating in transition. Over the past two years I have put a ton of work into my outside game and really improved my shooting."

UCLA now has commitments from five top-50 prospects and is on track to boast the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. After Rice, the next highest-ranked player is forward Gabriela Jaquez, sister to Jaime Jaquez Jr., followed by guard Paris Clark and point guard Londynn Jones, all of whom rank inside ESPN's top 25. Post player Christeen Iwuala is the No. 49 recruit in the country and No. 7 player at her position.

Seven of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 have now committed to Pac-12 schools. Rice was the last top-10 player who had yet to commit, but now she's off the board and headed to Westwood.

The last time the Bruins hauled in a class as well-regarded as this one, it was led by five-stars Jordin Canada and Monique Billings, who won the 2015 WNIT as freshmen and kickstarted UCLA's run of four-straight trips to the Sweet 16 or better. Both of them are now playing in the WNBA, with Canada having won two championships in just four seasons with the Seattle Storm.

