USC Trojans Might be College Football's Most Underrated Team
After two dominant performances from the USC Trojans, they have yet to see a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. For college football analyst RJ Young, he sees the Trojans as more than a No. 30 ranking. Is USC the most underrated team in the country?
The Trojans defeated the former USC coach Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles 59-20, moving USC to 2-0 with 132 total points scored and 33 points allowed.
RJ Young Ranks USC Trojans No. 24
FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young released his own top-25 rankings following week 2 of play, where the Trojans barely snuck in at No. 24
The Trojans are right infront of the Utah Utes and just behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who both earned their second wins of the season this weekend.
The analysis behind Young's ratings came from the performance's of running back Waymond Jordan, quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojan offense as a whole.
"Jayden Maiava threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns, while Waymond Jordan carried the ball 16 times for 167 yards and a score. The Trojans put up 755 total yards in the win," Young wrote.
USC's two wins thus far have helped set the stage for Big Ten competition, and their first road contest of the season at Purdue. An early conference win will help the Trojans cement themselves as a solid Big Ten competitor.
Why Trojans are Worthy of Top 25: Dynamic Offense
USC is coming off an underwhelming 7-6 season — a performance that does not reflect the blue-blood program the Trojans have always been.
Coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden wasted no time when the offseason came around, compiling an elite transfer class that has already made impact on the Trojans roster.
USC's transfer class includes the No. 1 JUCO running back in Jordan, running back Eli Sanders, defensive backs Bishop Fitzgerald, Kennedy Urlacher and DJ Harvey, as well as wide receivers Prince Strachan and Zacharyus Williams.
Jordan and Sanders both have two touchdowns on the season, with Fitzgerald's 10 total tackles and a sack.
Maiava has also impressed Trojan fans with his recent performances in both wins. Through two games, Maiava posted 707 passing yards, 31 of 42 passes and six touchdowns.
Accompanying Maiava are wide receievers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, two of college football's most dynamic receivers. Lemon and Lane both added scores against the Eagles, with Lemon recording two touchdowns and 158 receiving yards, with Lane's one touchdown and 91 yards.
Defense Looks Strong
USC's defense has allowed only 33 points through two games, a notable statistic for a Trojan defense in defensive coordinator's D'Anton Lynn's second year at the helm.
After one season under Lynn's direction, the Trojans shifted their points per game average from 34.4 to 24.1 and went from No. 106 in third-down conversion percentage defense to No. 21 at the end of last season.
Although Lynn has shared that communication is an area of improvement, the numbers on paper prove a strong defense.
Against the Eagles, linebacker Eric Gentry led the way with nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss, followed by Fitzgerald with six tackles, defensive end Anthony Lucas with two sacks and two tackles for loss and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson with an interception.
For defensive end Braylan Shelby, another area of improvement after allowing 20 points against the Eagles was stopping the production on the ground.
"We did a great job. I think there's some things that we definitely need to work on. We let up too many runs in my opinion," Shelby said after the Georgia Southern game. "Our D-line, the defense as a whole, stopping the run game is a big thing, a big part of our game. I think that's something we definitely going to work on and just attack that way more."
As the Trojans enter conference competition on the road against Purdue this Saturday, USC has another chance to execute their explosive offense and defense to shut down the run game to secure their first Big Ten win of the season.