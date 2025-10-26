Vanderbilt Adds Another Flip to 2026 Class
After landing 3-Star tight end Palmer Riley and JUCO prospect Michael Smith earlier this week, the Commodores continued adding talent to the 2026 recruiting class on Sunday.
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff added the second Ivy League flip of the cycle with the addition of defensive tackle and now former UPENN commit Cameron Stepp. He took to social media to share the news, saying in his post, "I hold the UPenn coaches and program in the highest regard. Following thoughtful reflection and an inspiring visit, I’m proud to announce my commitment to [Vanderbilt]."
Stepp was one of several 2026 prospects in town for the Commodores win over then-No.15 Missouri, and is the second commitment to come from the weekend, joining the aforementioned Smith who also made his announcement on Sunday, October 26.
The 6-foot-3, 265 lb. defender had been committed to UPENN since May of this year, and previously held offers from the likes of Georgetown, Navy, Cornell and more. He joins Nate Fleming, who flipped his commitment from Columbia, as the second former Ivy League commit turned walk-on Commodore.
While he is unranked as a prospect currently, Stepp has an impressive build and has also put together a strong senior season for Milton C. Wright High School in Bel Air, Maryland. Through 10 games, the Vanderbilt commit has compiled 56 tackles, 11.0 sacks and 17 quarterback pressures.
Although it is unclear what his role will be once he arrives on campus, Lea and the rest of the Commodores' staff have shown a clear knack for finding underrated talent throughout their tenure in Nashville.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)