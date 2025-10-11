Vanderbilt Football Extends 11 New Scholarship Offers
On top of adding commitments to both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes over the last two weeks, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff extended several new offers to talented prospects.
Looking to get a head start on future classes, the Commodores sent out eleven scholarship offers over the past week to prospects from the 2027 and 2028 classes.
Take a look at the latest players to join Vanderbilt's recruiting radar.
2027
1. ATH Amir Hogans, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey)
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Hogans looks to be a player with a high ceiling. He stands at 6-foot-4, 215 lbs. and has shown flashes in his junior season on both sides of the ball. So far through five games, Hogans has 13 receptions for 285 yards and three scores, as well as 15 tackles on defense.
2. RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Poplarville High School (Poplarville, Mississippi)
One of the top running back prospects in the 2027 class, Keys is a dynamic runner with both speed and power. Over the last three seasons for Poplarville, the electrifying back has rushed for 3,310 yards with 53 touchdowns.
2028
3. QB Lukas Prock, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey)
Though unranked as a prospect currently, the 2028 signal caller has already shown many traits of an elite talent. At 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., he already has the prototypical size for a quarterback as just a sophomore, and he is currently averaging almost 12 yards per completion.
4. CB Adrian Woodward, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)
5. CB Amiir Woodward, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)
Hailing from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, the Woodward brothers are a dynamic defending duo both ranked as 4-Star prospects. The pair already holds offers from the likes of Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and many more.
6. EDGE Landon Wade, 6-foot-4, 200 lbs. - Basha High School (Chandler, Arizona)
Despite being unranked currently, Wade is one of the most physically impressive prospects in the class, standing at 6-foot-4, 200 lbs. in just his sophomore season. Through five games this season, he has compiled 15 tackles, 6.0 TFL's, 2.0 sacks and a pass deflection.
7. WR Dillon Mitchell, 5-foot-8, 155 lbs. - C.E. King (Houston, Texas)
Mitchell is one of the speediest wideout prospects in the 2028 class, having posted an incredible 10.87 second 100 meter dash time in 2025, according to AthleticNet. While he may lack a bit in terms of his overall size, the electrifying target is only a sophomore, and is likely to continue developing further ahead of his final commitments.
8. ATH Keaton Fields, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Hamilton High School (Basha, Arizona)
A 3-Star prospect, Fields is ranked as the No. 19 athlete in the nation and the No. 4 player overall in Arizona, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He holds offers from Arizona, Colorado State, UTEP and Northern Arizona outside of the Commodores.
9. ATH Jaelyn Easterling-Flores, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Desert Edge High School (Goodyear, Arizona)
Easterling-Flores is a 4-Star prospect, ranked as the No. 14 athlete in the nation and the No. 3 overall player in Arizona, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Through six games this season, he's compiled 33 tackles, 5.0 TFL's, a sack and pass deflection.
10. CB Nekhi Lambeth, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Desert Edge High School (Goodyear, Arizona)
Another highly touted prospect in the 2028 recruiting class, Lambeth is the No. 14 cornerback in the class and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
11. WR Roye Oliver, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Hamilton High School (Chandler, Arizona)
Oliver is one of the most impressive wideout prospects in the class. In just his freshman season, 2024, the Arizona native hauled in a whopping 43 receptions for 861 yards and 11 scores. While he may be a bit undersized at the moment, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs., he possesses truly game breaking skills.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)