Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Dylan Morris

    Dylan Morris Admittedly Hears Some Fan Backlash from the Stands

    The Husky quarterback otherwise steers clear of his critics on social media.
    Author:

    Dylan Morris is making it harder for you to dislike him.

    With the Huskies teetering at 2-4, a large segment of overly passionate University of Washington football fans decided they were done with the redshirt freshman quarterback from Puyallup, Washington.

    They threw up their hands and threw down their TV remote controls. As far as they were concerned, Morris was never going to make it all happen as the chosen UW offensive leader.

    Two weeks later, the reaction to the 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller is far less combustible. Morris first beat Arizona with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 6:44 left to play for a 21-16 victory and he followed that up against Stanford with a game-winning 20-yard scoring toss to Jalen McMillan with a measly 21 seconds on the clock to earn a 20-13 decision.

    Read More

    Throw in last year's 16-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Otton with 36 seconds to go to pull out a 24-21 win and overcome a 21-0 deficit against Utah, and that's some intricate tightrope walking. 

    Morris, however, is fully aware he's not going to win over some people, no matter what he does. 

    It's been tradition at the UW for some time to bash QB-1 more than most fan bases, especially when that guy's struggling to find a sweet spot, an offensive rhythm, the words to the Husky fight song. 

    Early in his UW career, Warren Moon, later to become an NFL hall of fame quarterback, got booed so badly at Husky Stadium he had to be talked out of going home. Let Moon tell you about the time he threw a ball away near the California goal line, unaware it was fourth down, and the uproar that caused.

    The question is this to Morris: Do you hear your detractors and how do you handle the discontent hurled at you?

    Surprisingly, the answer to the first part of that question is yes. Rather than have ear muffs or head phones on, he's been some privy to insults that have penetrated his football world.

    "On the field I definitely hear it," he said. "But I understand that's the nature of my position, you know, a lot of criticism, and when good things happen, a lot of praise."

    While Morris remains cool in the face of that fan backlash that's within earshot, he's actually almost  sympathetic to it, knowing he has a much better vantage point and understanding of what's happening than those people occupying faraway seats or perched on their couches. 

    "The people in the building here, we know what's going on and stuff like that," he said. "I know it's tough for fans seeing things from the outside in, understanding the ins and the outs of the play, or the decision I make obviously."

    He's not looking at any Twitter, Facebook or Instagram feeds, rather he stays shielded from it. Besides, there's no time to indulge that stuff anyway. 

    "I try to isolate from that, [staying] off social media through the season, just trying to focus on the week to week," he said, "and the game we're playing, and just really diving into the film and just trying to win the game."

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Dylan Morris talks about fan backlash as the UW quarterback.
    Football

    Dylan Morris Admittedly Hears Some Fan Backlash from the Stands

    15 seconds ago
    Erik Stevenson now plays at South Carolina after leaving the UW.
    Basketball

    4 Husky Hoop Transfers Pegged for Starting Roles on New Teams

    17 minutes ago
    Voi Tunuufi has been a freshman sensation.
    Football

    It's All True, Freshman Voi Tunuufi Is Way Ahead Of His Time As Husky D-Lineman

    3 hours ago
    Husky Stadium in October.
    Football

    Kickoff set for Sun Devils' Visit to Husky Stadium

    4 hours ago
    Giles Jackson hauls in a Husky kickoff.
    Football

    After Change of Scenery, Here's How UW Portal Transfers Have Fared

    6 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake spoke about Oregon as the week got started.
    Football

    Lake Tried to be Careful About What He Said about the Ducks ... Oops

    22 hours ago
    Quade Green dishes the ball with the Huskies.
    Husky Legends

    Ex-Husky Quade Green Plays for the Celtics Now ... in Maine

    23 hours ago
    Carson Bruener and Jackson Sirmon celebrate their Stanford victory.
    Football

    Bruener, Henry Singled Out as Pac-12 Players of the Week

    Nov 1, 2021