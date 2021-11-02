Dylan Morris is making it harder for you to dislike him.

With the Huskies teetering at 2-4, a large segment of overly passionate University of Washington football fans decided they were done with the redshirt freshman quarterback from Puyallup, Washington.

They threw up their hands and threw down their TV remote controls. As far as they were concerned, Morris was never going to make it all happen as the chosen UW offensive leader.

Two weeks later, the reaction to the 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller is far less combustible. Morris first beat Arizona with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 6:44 left to play for a 21-16 victory and he followed that up against Stanford with a game-winning 20-yard scoring toss to Jalen McMillan with a measly 21 seconds on the clock to earn a 20-13 decision.

Throw in last year's 16-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Otton with 36 seconds to go to pull out a 24-21 win and overcome a 21-0 deficit against Utah, and that's some intricate tightrope walking.

Morris, however, is fully aware he's not going to win over some people, no matter what he does.

It's been tradition at the UW for some time to bash QB-1 more than most fan bases, especially when that guy's struggling to find a sweet spot, an offensive rhythm, the words to the Husky fight song.

Early in his UW career, Warren Moon, later to become an NFL hall of fame quarterback, got booed so badly at Husky Stadium he had to be talked out of going home. Let Moon tell you about the time he threw a ball away near the California goal line, unaware it was fourth down, and the uproar that caused.

The question is this to Morris: Do you hear your detractors and how do you handle the discontent hurled at you?

Surprisingly, the answer to the first part of that question is yes. Rather than have ear muffs or head phones on, he's been some privy to insults that have penetrated his football world.

"On the field I definitely hear it," he said. "But I understand that's the nature of my position, you know, a lot of criticism, and when good things happen, a lot of praise."

While Morris remains cool in the face of that fan backlash that's within earshot, he's actually almost sympathetic to it, knowing he has a much better vantage point and understanding of what's happening than those people occupying faraway seats or perched on their couches.

"The people in the building here, we know what's going on and stuff like that," he said. "I know it's tough for fans seeing things from the outside in, understanding the ins and the outs of the play, or the decision I make obviously."

He's not looking at any Twitter, Facebook or Instagram feeds, rather he stays shielded from it. Besides, there's no time to indulge that stuff anyway.

"I try to isolate from that, [staying] off social media through the season, just trying to focus on the week to week," he said, "and the game we're playing, and just really diving into the film and just trying to win the game."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven