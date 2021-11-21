New Names Keep Coming in the UW Coaching Search

The names keep coming, some out of nowhere, others on concocted wish lists, yet others from someone who heard something somewhere from someone else.

Over the weekend, WestCoastCFB tweeted that an outfit called FootballScoop was reporting that the University of Washington currently is vetting four current head coaches — Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer, Boston College's Jeff Hafley, Auburn's Bryan Harsin and California's Justin Wilcox — as possible candidates to replace the ousted Jimmy Lake.

A closer look at the FootballScoop scoop actually suggests these four guys are either believed to have an interest in the UW job all by their lonesome or the school might have an interest in them, which is a little different than the original take on this disclosure.

Either way, let's take a look at this foursome of coaches and see if any of them make sense for Montlake.

Right off the bat, Hafley and Wilcox likely would be ruled out because they haven't won more. Circumstances don't matter. Image is everything for the reeling Husky program.

DeBoer is the guy who seems to show up on everyone's list of Lake successors so far.

Harsin coaches in the SEC, which would automatically make him a candidate but also would raise the immediate question: Why leave it?

If Hafley gets an interview, he would become the second Boston College coach to make a strong pitch for the UW job, joining Tom O'Brien. In 2004, O'Brien came in second to Tyrone Willingham.

To this day, Husky fans still wonder what might have happened to UW football had O'Brien got the job rather than Say-Goodbye Ty?

O'Brien was coming off his eighth season at Boston College and a 9-3 record. After two more 9-3 seasons, he moved to North Carolina State, where he got fired after six seasons, finishing with a collective 115-80 record. OK, maybe he wasn't the answer either.

Hafley, 42, has coached at BC for just two seasons, compiling 6-5 records each time out.

Curiuosly or hauntingly, he carries a lot of similarities to Jimmy Lake's career. He's mostly been a defensive-backs coach and spent the 2019 season as a co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, similar to Lake with the UW.

And prior to all that, he was an NFL defensive-backs coach for a couple of teams, coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 to work as a supplemental coach in the secondary — a year after Lake left there as the DB coach.

Wilcox, of course, comes with a prior Husky connection if he enters the serious bidding here, spending two seasons as Steve Sarkisian's defensive coordinator before all of them left for USC.

While well regarded throughout the Pac-12, Wilcox, 45, has just two winning seasons in his five as the Cal head coach, which could limit the UW interest in him. He's currently 4-6 after pounding Stanford 44-11 on Saturday with matchups against UCLA and USC remaining. He's split four games with the Huskies, losing to them 31-24 in overtime in late September.

If he returned to Seattle, Wilcox would probably bring Peter Sirmon with him as defensive coordinator. Sirmon, who holds the same job at Cal, was a UW assistant for Sark, too, as a linebackers coach. Of course, his son Jackson is a starting Husky linebacker.

The last time the Huskies saw Harsin up close they were handing him and Boise State a 38-7 beating in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, also known as the Chris Petersen retirement party.

Harsin, 45, replaced Petersen as coach at Boise State in 2014 and enjoyed Petersen-like success, winning 69 of 88 games. He twice won 12 games in a season, the first time capping it with a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2014.

At Auburn, he's gone 6-5 in his debut season, competitive for sure but operating at levels that got his successor Gus Malzahn fired.

Some people are wondering what might have happened had Harsin, an Idaho native, replaced Petersen at Washington, as well as at Boise State. Just a thought.

That leaves DeBoer, 47, who doesn't have any sort of previous Husky connection other than turning former UW quarterback Jake Haener into one of the nation's leading passers.

DeBoer is considered one of the top offensive-minded coaches out there, which makes him very attractive to UW. His Fresno State team, 8-3 this season, averages an explosive 461.5 yards per game. As an offensive coordinator, DeBoer's 2019 Indiana team piled up 443.6 yards an outing.

Harsin and DeBoer seem like coaches who make sense for the Huskies, as FootballScoop suggests; Hafly and Wilcox, not so much.

