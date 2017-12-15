The Taxslayer Bowl between Louisville and Mississippi State is at noon EST on Saturday, December 30. It ranked No. 9 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “We were robbed of a dual-threat QB duel between Lamar Jackson and Nick Fitzgerald when Fitzgerald suffered a season-ending injury in the Egg Bowl, and then we were robbed of the Todd Grantham Bowl between the fiery defensive coordinator’s past and present employer when Grantham followed Dan Mullen to Florida. It’s a testament to Jackson’s entertainment value that this remains a top-10 game. Enjoy him at his peak while you still can."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions. They filtered their results within ~2-3 miles of the stadium.

Intuition Ale Works

Edit 929 E Bay St Jacksonville, FL 32204

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 173 | Miles from EverBank Field: 0.4

Sample review (from Caroline J.): "Beautiful space in downtown Jax with a great vibe. I love the rooftop, especially as the weather is getting nice. Friendly, welcoming bar staff, food from Black Sheep... Normally Intuition beers don't suit my palette, but I was here with a friend and discovered a Belgian style that hit the spot. My advice is stop by for the rooftop and have a few pints!"

M Shack Riverside

1012 Margaret St Jacksonville, FL 32204

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 213 | Miles from EverBank Field: 2.8

Sample review (from Pho B.): "Nice place to grab a simple bite to eat while enjoying the various drinks they have available. If this is your first time eating here, they do not have any hostess even though it looks like it does. You have to either order your food at the bar or walk to the right side to the ordering station. They do not have any cocktail menus or specialty drinks but the bartender is more then welcome to make you anything so long as he has right liquor in stock. The fried pickles are worth getting and are less than $4. Overall, the scenery is nice and you can eat at the bar which I would recommend as a first timer to enjoy."

The Bearded Pig

1224 Kings Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 379 | Miles from EverBank Field: 1.2

Sample review (from Greg M.): "The Bearded Pig is the top rated restaurant in town, for good reason! Seriously, some of the best BBQ I've ever encountered, with a cool vibe, friendly service and reasonable prices. Limited inside seating, with full service at the bar, or step up to the counter near the rear, place your order and grab a seat inside or on the spacious patio, which has plenty of shade and heaters for the rare cool day in Jacksonville."