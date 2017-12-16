The Liberty Bowl between Iowa State and Memphis kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 30. It ranked No. 2 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "It seems like these teams were involved in a disproportionate number of the season’s most exciting games: Iowa State with its upset of Oklahoma and last-second losses to Oklahoma State and Iowa, Memphis with its shootout win over UCLA and double-overtime loss to UCF. Both programs also recently locked in their rising coaches with new deals, meaning no one will be caught looking towards 2018. And Iowa State’s Allen Lazard and Memphis’s Anthony Miller are two of the best receivers in the country, full stop."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtere their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

Central BBQ

2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 1016 | Miles from Liberty Bowl: 0.6

Sample Yelp Review: "I got the full slab with sides of green beans and Mac/cheese. You order/pay at the counter then pick any seat indoor or outdoor and the food comes out lightning fast. Memphis is known for dry rub but I got my slab half dry half wet. Being partial to BBQ sauce I enjoyed the wet half more but what's really impressive about their ribs is the flavoring of the meat. All their ribs are marinated for 24 hours prior to being hickory and pecan smoked/slow cooked. I ended up taking 1/4 of the rack home, eating it the next day and it still tasted incredible. This place was special, I hope I get a chance to come back."​ (—Ian M.)

Hueys - Midtown

1927 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38104

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 147 | Miles from Liberty Bowl: 1.6

Sample Yelp Review: "Huey's is a neat place, in Midtown Memphis. They've got a large menu with some nice home-cooked items on it, and they have a heart-heatlhy menu (which can be modified and/or naturally gluten-free & non-dairy). I had the Tuna Steak salad with no cheese, and chose the Tomato Basil Vinaigrette. The dressing was fantastic, but was the spiciest dressing I've ever had. The tuna could've been taken off about a minute earlier, but it was pretty good overall. My dad tried the giant onion rings, and he said they were delicious." (—Jaimee J.)

Hammer & Ale

921 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 30 | Miles from Liberty Bowl: 1.5

Sample Yelp Review: "Must have: Fireside Amber by Memphis Made Brewing Co growler. Great selection of Memphis and local brews. About 24 local selections on tap to try in a flight, print, or bring home in a growler. Good mix of dark, flavorful beers and light options. A flight of four 2oz pours is $7. The food menu is somewhat limited, but the real star is the beer selection, so that is fine." (—Sarah S.)